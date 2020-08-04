Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: Five brief roles the Duchess of Sussex played before Rachel Zane from Suits

While Meghan Markle shot to fame as a paralegal named Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, the Duchess has starred in several roles since she first began her career in 2001. Take a look below.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had all eyes on her when she and Prince Harry announced that they will be stepping back from their royal roles earlier this year. What followed was unprecedented backlash and hate against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for not shouldering the responsibilities that come with the title. However, while Queen Elizabeth paid heed to their wishes, the couple wound up their life in the UK with son Archie Harrison and left for Canada. Eventually, Meghan, Harry and son Archie are now settled in Los Angeles where the Duchess grew up and first began her acting career.

While Meghan shot to fame as a paralegal named Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, the Duchess has starred in several roles since she first began her career in 2001. From Deal or No Deal to roles and cameos in films such as 'A Lot Like Love' and 'Century City', Meghan has come a long way. Today, as she turns 39 we decided to take a look at some of her work on celluloid over the years. Check it out:

General Hospital

Meghan Markle's first ever TV stint happened with the long-running TV show General Hospital where she played Nurse Jill. The role was often described as an 'under five' since it had Meghan in the background or saying a few lines.

The War At Home

Another guest-starring role was in 2006's The War At Home. The show's lead character ends up having a crush on Meghan's character Susan and their banter is memorable.

90210

A brief role as Wendy on the hit teen drama 90210 saw Meghan in two episodes. This could be called as Meghan's most risque role.

CSI: NY and CSI: Miami

Meghan appeared on these sister shows but in two completely different avatars. While in CSI: NY her character was seen wearing racy lingerie and cleaning for businessmen, in CSI: Miami she played officer Leah Montoya who runs into a burning building to save a child.

Horrible Bosses

In this 2011 film, Meghan played the character of a 'FedEx girl' who gets hit on by one of the lead characters. In the scene, he asks if they are on a hidden-camera show because Markle is “too cute to just be a FedEx girl.”

Apart from these fleeting appearances, Meghan has also starred in many other roles that put her under the spotlight. Do you have a favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Here's wishing Meghan Markle a very Happy Birthday!

