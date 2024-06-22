Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 10 Inspiring Quotes From the Actress as She Turns 75

Meryl Streep is known not only for her incredible acting talent but also for her insightful reflections on life, age, and career. Throughout her decades-long career, she has shared numerous pearls of wisdom that continue to inspire fans worldwide. In honor of her 75th birthday, here are ten of her most inspiring quotes on confidence, finding yourself, and embracing aging.

1. "I try to lead as ordinary a life as I can. You can’t get spoiled if you do your own ironing."

2. "My advice: don’t waste so much time worrying about your skin or your weight. Develop what you do, what you put your hands on in the world."

3. "Put blinders onto those things that conspire to hold you back, especially the ones in your own head."

4. "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you’ve lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

5. "I know life is short and I'm a lucky woman. I think that you find your own way. You have your own rules. You have your own understanding of yourself, and that's what you're going to count on. In the end, it's what feels right to you. Not what your mother told you. Not what some actress told you. Not what anybody else told you but the still, small voice."

6. "As there begins to be less time ahead of you, you want to be exactly who you are, without making it easier for everyone else."

7. "I think your self emerges more clearly over time."

8. "My daughters had helped me to stop worrying about my appearance over the years. I wasted so many years thinking I wasn’t pretty enough and why didn’t I have Jessica Lange’s body or someone else’s legs? What a waste of time."

9. "At 48 you were getting out the shovel ready to go in... I'm out there on behalf of all the old broads and I'm proud to be there."

10. "I like who I am now. Other people may not. I’m comfortable. I feel freer now. I don’t want growing older to matter to me."

As Meryl Streep turns 75, we celebrate not just her incredible contributions to film but also her wisdom and grace. These quotes remind us why she remains a beloved figure both on and off the screen. Here's to many more years of inspiration and brilliance from this extraordinary actress.

