Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: 5 UNMISSABLE movies that prove he’s a fine actor

Michael B. Jordan turns 35 today! To honour the star on his special day, we’re looking back at some of his finest movies, beyond Black Panther and his work in Marvel movies, that truly prove that Jordan is a stellar actor. Scroll down to see some of his underappreciated films, and if you’ve missed watching them–There's no time like today! Take a look below for Jordan’s ultimate movie list.

A Journal for Jordan: Deployed to Iraq, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael) starts to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, Dana Canedy, a senior editor for The New York Times, revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to his beloved family.

Creed franchise: Jordan plays Adonis Johnson–the son of heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, who embraces his legacy as a boxer and seeks mentorship from Rocky Balboa, his father's old friend and rival.

Black Panther: After his father's death, (the late Chadwich Boseman) T'Challa returns home to Wakanda to inherit his throne. However, a powerful enemy (essayed by Jordan) related to his family threatens to attack his nation.

Just Mercy: Jordan essays the role of Harvard Law alumnus Bryan Stevenson, who perseveres to overturn the conviction of Walter McMillian and save him from a death sentence.

Without Remorse: Seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife, an elite Navy SEAL John Clark aka Jordan uncovers a covert plot that threatens to engulf the United States and Russia in an all-out war.

