Happy Birthday Namjoon: When RM penned a nostalgic poem for BTS members which Jimin wanted to turn into a song

RM aka Namjoon celebrates his 26th birthday today, i.e. September 12, 2020, and taking a trip down memory lane, we go back to Run BTS Ep 56, when the Bangtan leader's clever wordplay for a heartfelt, nostalgic poem dedicated to the members left his bandmates overwhelmed.

It's a special day for ARMY as everyone around the world is celebrating BTS leader RM's 26th birthday today, i.e. September 12, 2020. Wishes have been pouring in for Namjoon as many thanked him for his existence, for being the best leader and inspiration through his lyrics and positive way of life. Many of our favourite BTS songs have been written by Joonie which proves what a master craftsman he is when it comes to words and to celebrate his birthday, we take a trip down memory lane where his clever play with prose had left his bandmates overwhelmed.

During Run BTS Ep 56, when the boys had gone for a short trip, they were given the task to write a poem dedicated to BTS members. The expectations for RM's poem were high and the Bangtan leader did not disappoint. With the theme of his poem being centred on 'Giyeok' which is the first Korean alphabet consonant, Namjoon used wordplay as giyeok sounds similar to the Korean word which means memory. While Joonie recited his poem, the smiles on the members' faces were reflective of their thoughts because their leader took them on a nostalgic journey.

Check out the English translation of RM's 'Giyeok' Memories poem below:

"I 'Giyeok'

I remember.

Taehyung’s buzz cut.

Jungkook’s Bambi eyes and acid-wash skinny jeans.

Hoseok’s grey padding jacket.

Yoongi hyung’s blue sweatpants.

When Seokjin hyung wasn't into dad jokes.

Jimin’s chubby body

I remember.

Our Han River.

Our bikes.

Our Gxxx V-necks.

Our Gxxx chino shorts.

Our showcase.

Our bulgogi.

Our chairs in the waiting room

And our blood, sweat, and tears.

All those memories are in the corner of the drawer in my head.

All those memories are like 'Giyeok', the first Korean alphabet consonant.

My precious first.

So today as well, I 'Giyeok' my memories."

When RM concluded his heartfelt poem, the members cheered for him with V even getting up to hug his hyung while Jimin gushed, "We can make a song with those lyrics. I got goosebumps," which left Namjoon blushing. J-Hope even quipped at Joonie asking how was he supposed to follow him after that poem while Jungkook was in awe of his Rap Mon hyung as he exclaimed, "He came up with those expressions."

This is just one such instance when RM's words touched millions of hearts!

Happy Birthday, Namjoon!

