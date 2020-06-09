Happy Birthday Natalie Portman: When Thor: Love and Thunder star shared her first reaction to lifting Mjolnir

It's Natalie Portman's birthday and we're looking back at the time she spoke about lifting the Mjolnir when Marvel Studios and Taika Waititi announced she was going to be Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female Thor, featuring in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Natalie Portman turns 39 today. The international actress has delivered several stellar performances, including her Academy Award-winning role in Black Swan. While Natalie's filmography has proved she's a brilliant actress, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to see how the actress would play out as the first female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. For the unversed, Marvel Studios announced Natalie will take forward Thor's legacy in the upcoming MCU movie. The announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

During the event, director Taika Waititi knelt in front of the actress and presented the iconic Thor hammer, Mjolnir, to the actress. Natalie accepted it with a huge smile, announcing her new role in MCU. While it looked easy-peasy for the actress to hold the Mjolnir, Natalie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and confessed it was heavier than she expected.

Recalling her first thought of lifting the Mjolnir, Natalie said, "I didn't get to practice ahead of time [holding the hammer] so I picked it up and it was kinda heavy." She added that the experience was nerve-wracking. "It was definitely nerve-wracking. I was like, someone is going to call me out for something," Natalie said.

Natalie also confessed that she wasn't aware that Marvel Studios would turn towards female Thor when they first roped her in for the role in the franchise. "I did not know. I was aware that there was a storyline but I did not know that they were actually planning on doing that in the movies. So, I'm very lucky," she said.

