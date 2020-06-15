Happy Birthday Neil Patrick Harris: 10 Legen ‘wait for it’ dary facts about the How I Met Your Mother star

Chris Evans, who is loved and cherished as his onscreen character Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother, celebrates his 47th birthday today, i.e. June 13, 2020. To mark his special day, here’s a list of fun facts about the actor.

Going by his age-defying looks, it hard to believe that Neil Patrick Harris aka fan-favourite Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother, is officially 47 years of age today, i.e. June 15, 2020. Even though most of us know him as the impossibly charming character from the popular 2005 sitcom, Neil has been a part of the entertainment industry since he was a teenager and the phenomenal actor has done it all – Theatre, series, and movies.

The actor rose to fame as a teen star in 1989 sitcom Doogie Howser, MD, in which he played the role of Doogie Howser. He featured in the show from 1989 to 1993. He then left ditched the mainstream acting jobs and focused on becoming an established theatre actor. He featured in the revivals of Rent, Cabaret and Assassins. Following this, he landed the life-altering role of Barney Stinson and people found out how legen-wait-for-it-Dary the actor is. And there was no looking back. After making a mark in the world of entertainment, the actor settled down.

After knowing each other for over a decade, Neil and David Burtka exchanged their vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony on September 6, 2014. In April, Neil reflected on 16 years with his husband on the anniversary of their first date. “I went on a date with this handsome dude 16 years ago and, well, I never left. Thanks for the countless adventures, @dbelicious. There is no one I’d rather be sequestered with than you,” the actor wrote. “There is no one else I would rather have for my Quarentine! Happy Anniversary,” he wrote on his Insta feed. The Happy couple also shares 9-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.

While the actor has been a part of the Hollywood spotlight for years, here are some things you might not know about this amazing human unit.

1. While he is popularly known for his remarkable acting performances, Neil is also a writer, producer, comedian, singer and an amateur magician! In fact, he has channelled his inner magician in one of the How I Met Your Mother.

2. When he entered Hollywood, the actor decided to go with his full name because there was already another actor named Neil Harris in the entertainment industry.

3. Neil stepped out of the closet and opened up about his sexual orientation on November 4, 2006. “I am happy to dispel any rumors or misconceptions and am quite proud to say that I am a very content gay man living my life to the fullest and feel most fortunate to be working with wonderful people in the business I love,” he had said.

4. Neil and his husband had twins via a surrogate mother. Their son, Gideon Scott, and daughter, Harper Grace, were born in October 2010.

5. At home, he maintains a shrine of “calming keepsakes” in a “meditation corner” where he keeps mementos that relax him. Some of these objects include rocks he obtained from trips to Knott’s Berry Farm, fortunes from fortune cookies, a golden Buddha statue, and his four wisdom teeth.

6. He is good friends with legendary singer Elton John. In 2019, the two even went on a joint vacation along with their families. Elton also attended Neil’s wedding.

7. He is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico. In moments of stress, he likes to binge on chips, salsa, enchiladas and margaritas.

8. He started maintaining a separate twitter feed called @NPHFoodPorn, dedicated exclusively to express his love for food, after the followers on his main handle started getting annoyed by frequent food posts. “I'm Neil. I love to eat delicious food, take pictures, and tweet my meals. Almost all are chef's choice, and I'm rarely eating them alone. Bon Appetit,” his bio reads.

9. His first role as an adult actor was in 1995’s Animal Room, in which he played the role of Harris. However, the role was that of a teenager.

10. Reportedly, in 2018, during an interview, the actor revealed that he underwent surgery because he was self-conscious about his ears sticking out. He admitted that he got otoplasty done on his ears -- a type of cosmetic ear surgery which is done to change the size or shape of the ears.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Courteney Cox: 10 dialogues of Monica Geller that FRIENDS fans can never get enough of

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Share your comment ×