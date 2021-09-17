Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: 5 Instagram moments that PROVE he’s the perfect husband to Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas turns 29 today, and as an ode to the singer and actor, we’re looking back at the sweetest Instagram moments he shared with his wife and global superstar Jonas. While the couple’s love story is as unconventional as they come, the duo has been passionately in love since either grand wedding in 2018.

Coming from different cultures, the couple not only respects their differences but also celebrates them together as a family. When Nick and Priyanka are not working or shooting, the couple can be seen chilling with their dogs, their massive families or just celebrating festivals from each other’s culture. A true blue modern love story, Nick and Priyanka make a couple that’s breaking all stereotypes and norms, and certainly one that’s setting a good example. Without further ado, scroll down to see some of the sweetest posts by Nick Jonas, for his loving superstar wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

If you didn’t know, The couple officially tied the knot after a few months of dating back in 2018. Their three-day wedding celebration combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions and culminated in a ceremony at a legit palace in Jodhpur, India, with only some 100 people in attendance. Two weeks later after their wedding, on December 19, they hosted a second wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple then hosted a third wedding reception, also in Mumbai, which was specifically thrown to fete Chopra's extended network in Bollywood. The celebrations continued all of 2018 as they celebrated with their diverse family in the US and India.

