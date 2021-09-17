Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Papa Jonas & Kevin Jonas pen heartfelt wishes for the singer

Nick Jonas has turned 29 years old, and some members of the Jonas family have penned adorable wishes for the Jonas Brothers’ star. While wife gushed over the love of her life, Kevin Jonas shared a sneak peek at how the brothers are planning to spend Nick’s 29th birthday.

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture of the two of them and wished the love of her life the happiest of birthdays. “Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby.. Thank you for being you,” Priyanka penned. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka seem to be packing on the PDA during Nick’s birthday celebration, but it is unclear whether the picture is from this year’s celebration. Priyanka can be seen side-hugging her husband while Nick took the opportunity to plant a kiss on her cheek!

Kevin Jonas shared a picture of Nick and him during one of their concerts. The two seem to be entertaining the audience amid one of their stages. “Happy birthday Nick Jonas! Can’t wait to celebrate with you in Nashville tonight,” penned Kevin. Fans are still waiting for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to wish their brother and brother-in-law many happy returns of the day.

Kevin Jonas Sr aka Papa Jonas, too took to Instagram to pen an adorable post for his son while sharing a throwback picture of the two of them in which Nick is a tiny boy in his father’s lap!

