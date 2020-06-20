Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: From The Hours to Lion; 5 Nicole starrer films you just can’t afford to miss

Nicole Kidman, who has been stealing the spotlight as an incredibly talented actress from a young age, celebrates his 53rd birthday today, i.e. June 20, 2020. To mark her special day, here a list of Nicole starrer films you need to add to your must-watch list.

It goes without saying that Nicole Kidman is currently one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. The actress has added enough jaw-dropping on-screen roles to her credits to prove her remarkable acting skills. The Australian actress, who is officially 53 years of age today, i.e. June 20, 2020, has been owning the spotlight from a very young age. He made her debut in the Australian drama Bush Christmas in 1983 at the age of 16. And after that, there was no looking back.

Whether its comedy, thriller, drama, action, or adventure films, the actress has done it all and her roles have been praised by both critics and audiences alike. Thanks to her compelling performances, Nicole has been honoured with awards during the course of her acting career, including Golden Globes and an Oscar. She most recently starred in 2019’s film Bombshell, which was a biographical drama about various women who experience sexual harassment at Fox News. The movie also featured Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in the lead roles.

To mark her special day, here’s a list of 5 Nicole Kidman starrer films that deserve to be on your must-watch list.

Lion

The 2016 biographical drama Lion, which also stars Dev Patel and Rooney Mara, is based on the non-fiction novel A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley. The film revolves around the main character Saroo, a five-year-old child who gets taken away from his home in India. While Saroo is adopted by a loving Australian couple, he sets on a journey to find his birth parents. In the movie, Nicole features as Saroo's adoptive mother. She was bagged an Oscar nomination for the film.

Dogville

The crime tragedy film, which came out in 2003, follows a woman who seeks refuge in a small Colorado mountain town in exchange for her manual labor, to hide from mobsters. Starring Nicole in the lead role, the film also features Paul Bettany, Stellan Skarsgård, and Patricia Clarkson.

Moulin Rouge

The musical romance film was released in 2001 and starred Ewan McGregor alongside Nicole. The plotline revolves around Christian (Ewan), an English writer, travels to Paris to join the Bohemian revolution. He visits the city's biggest night club, Moulin Rouge, and falls in love with its star performer and courtesan, Satine (Nicole). The movie received multiple Academy Award nominations, including that of Best Actress.

The Others

The 2001 gothic supernatural horror film tells the story of a woman named Grace, who moves into a new house with her two children in Jersey. Following a series of inexplicable and horrifying events, Grace starts believing that her house is haunted.

The Hours

The 2002 psychological drama film, featuring Nicole, Meryl Streep, and Julianne Moore, is about three women with lives that have been connected across decades by the Mrs. Dalloway novel. These women find solace in the novel and read it to escape their monotonous lives. The film features Meryl as a modern New Yorker, Julianne as a 1950 housewife with a child and a dysfunctional marriage, and Nicole as the author Virginia Woolf who tries to overcome depression while writing a book.

