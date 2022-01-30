Happy Birthday Oprah Winfrey: Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and more shower the star with love

Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her 68th birthday today, and she has been showered with birthday greetings from all around the world. Her loved ones and a slew of celebrities have sent their wishes to the famous personality through social media. To start with Reese Witherspoon shared adorable pictures with Winfrey and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most inspiring mentor & friend I could ever ask for! Thank you for all the Good work you put into this world everyday!" Reese also shared a special video with the star. Scroll down to have a look.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, famous star Ellen DeGeneres also took to her Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday my friend, @Oprah. You put the O in Omazing." Singer Jennifer Hudson can be seen twinning in her birthday post for Oprah. She penned along with the picture, "Happy birthday Mama O!"

Check out birthday wishes for Oprah Winfrey below:

Reliving some great memories & wishing a very Happy Birthday to @oprah! I hope this year ahead is the best yet!! You deserve it & Lord knows we all need it! https://t.co/YQs2Z9p1K2 — bob guiney (@bobguiney) January 29, 2022

Happy 68th birthday to Oprah, my absolute favorite. Let's never forget how petty she was to her dad when he gave her crap about not being voted "Most Likely to Succeed" in high school lol pic.twitter.com/5UpT7H1gOu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 29, 2022

