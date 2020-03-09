Happy Birthday Oscar Isaac: Star Wars to Inside Llewyn Davis; 5 Films which showoff actor's innate versatility

Oscar Isaac, who we all love as Poe Dameron from the Star Wars franchise, has a celebrated career filled with some noteworthy performances. As Oscar turns a 41 today, i.e. March 9, 2020, we list down five films that show off the Inside Llewyn Davis star's innate personality.

Oscar Isaac was born 41 years ago, on March 9 and Hollywood was blessed with the actor's talent taking over the movies! While 1998 was the year, we saw Oscar as a glorified extra aka pool boy in Illtown, over the years, the actor gained credence for his undeniable versatility and talent. Furthermore, it was with roles like Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) and A Most Violent Year (2015), that Oscar's acting skills took center stage and got Hollywood to take notice of him!

However, it was his Poe Dameron act in the Star Wars franchise that got the handsome star global recognition and a loyal fanbase. So much so that Poe, who was supposed to be killed off turned out to be a major fan-favourite, similar to Harrison Ford's Han Solo act. Now that Oscar has said goodbye to Star Wars with the recent release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker signaling the end of the beloved Skywalker saga, we now have the Denis Villeneuve directorial Dune to look forward to, which will see Oscar play the role of Duke Leto Atreides.

As Oscar celebrates his 41st birthday today, here are five films that show off the actor's innate personality:

Star Wars Sequels

Even if you aren't well-versed with Oscar's eccentric filmography, everyone knows him as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise. Earlier, Poe was supposed to get killed off in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) but Oscar's thrilling act as the rebellious pilot couldn't be restricted to just a limited appearance. Over time, Poe became a fan favourite and deservedly so!

Inside Llewyn Davis

In what is Oscar's career-best performance to date, Inside Llewyn Davis sees the actor essay the role of a folk singer struggling to be a successful artist while staying true to his craft. The riffy, raw act by Oscar breathes life into Llewyn Davis while his actual musical talent also came to the forefront. Isaac got a well-deserved Golden Globe nomination for his terrific act.

Ex-Machina

Ex-Machina may have been Alica Vikander's time to steal the show, but Oscar stands in his own might as the delectable Nathan Bateman was a force to be reckoned with. If the ill-effects of humanity could be represented by a person, it's Nathan! And, can we ever forget that iconic dance sequence?!

A Most Violent Year

This underrated film showcases Oscar's finely tuned acting skills as Abel Morales, an oil company owner. Besides his easy chemistry with Jessica Chastain, it's the balance between frustration and calm that makes A Most Violent Year a satisfying watch.

Show Me a Hero

In what earned him his first Golden Globe nomination, Oscar's Mayor Nick Wasicsko act in Show Me A Hero shows us why he's an inimitable talent. Showcasing the inner turmoil and being a prime representation of politics, in general, Isaac hits it out of the park in the HBO miniseries.

Happy Birthday, Oscar Isaac!

