Happy Birthday Patrick Swayze: When late actor helped co star Whoopi Goldberg get her iconic role in Ghost

Late actor Patrick Swayze would’ve turned 69 today, and to honour the fallen star on his birthday, we’re looking back at April 2021 when his Ghost co-star Whoopi Goldberg revealed how the star helped her get the iconic role. If you didn’t know, Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Talking to Variety, Goldberg said the late actor and the film’s director, Jerry Zucker, flew to Alabama so that Goldberg and Swayze could read lines together. Goldberg told Variety she instantly felt a connection with Swayze: “He and I just took to each other,” she said. In the film, Goldberg essayed the role of Oda Mae, a storefront psychic who helps murdered banker Sam Wheat (Swayze) connect with his living girlfriend (Demi Moore) to warn her of impending danger. “The Color Purple” actor said that she and Swayze would joke about feeling uncertain about how the movie would come out while they were filming, wondering whether it would be “the dopiest thing we’ve ever done,” she said.

Goldberg’s iconic performance earned her a Best Supporting Actress award at the Academy Awards in 1991, making her the first Black woman to receive an Oscar in 50 years. In 2002, she became the first Black person to achieve EGOT status — someone who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

While the late star was able to land Whoopi a role, it wasn’t an easy feat for him to get cast either. When director Jerry Zucker was looking to cast his romantic lead, Swayze was not who he had in mind. In fact, Zucker was convinced that there was absolutely no way Swayze would star in his film. But Swayze wound up reading through the entire script to filmmakers. Everyone in the room was so moved by Swayze’s performance, they were in tears. Swayze got the part.