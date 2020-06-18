Happy Birthday Paul McCartney: 5 Songs by The Beatles that show what an inimitable talent the iconic singer is

  1. Home
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the greatest musicians ever, period. As a pivotal member of The Beatles, we got to see the legendary partnership between McCartney and John Lennon. On the occasion of his 78th birthday, let's take a trip down Abbey Road and relive the magic, i.e. The Beatles.
In the 2019 Danny Boyle film, Yesterday, the premise surrounded around a world where The Beatles never existed. Even the thought of such an alternative universe leaves us in a shuddering mess. As arguably the greatest band in the history of forever, The Beatles gave us songs that will be remembered fondly by generations and generations. Sir Paul McCartney, who was like the leader of The Beatles, played an extremely prominent role in the band's rousing success while his partnership with John Lennon was as you'd say, legendary!

During an appearance at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, McCartney had revealed how the music duo managed to create one iconic song after another. "When we worked together on something, often what would happen is that whoever would be the creator of this song would bring in the first verse and then we’d sit down and we’d take it from there. Little things he did were brilliant" Paul shared, via Far Out Magazine. Moreover, when asked who in the music industry he admired the most, McCartney gushed, "Fellow Beatles. John [Lennon], who was pretty cool and George [Harrison] and Ringo [Starr]. Having worked with John so one-on-one, I got to see his [songs] before the world. I’m a big fan."

On the occasion of Paul McCartney's 78th birthday, here are five classic Beatles tunes to celebrate the singer's special day:

Hey Jude

Best Lyrics: "And anytime you feel the pain, hey Jude, refrain. Don't carry the world upon your shoulders." There's also, "Naa na na na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude."

Let It Be

Best Lyrics: "And, when the broken hearted people living in the world agree, there will be an answer. Let it be."

Yesterday

Best Lyrics: "Yesterday, love was such an easy game to play. Now, I need a place to hide away. Oh, I believe in yesterday."

I Want To Hold Your Hand

Best Lyrics: "And, when I touch you, I feel happy inside. It's such a feeling that my love, I can't hide."

Penny Lane

Best Lyrics: "Penny Lane is in my ears and in my eyes. There beneath the blue suburban skies, I sit."

Which is your favourite Beatles song of all time? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney.

