Happy Birthday Paul Rudd 5 movies that prove the actor is a perfect 'family guy'

As Paul Rudd celebrates his 51st birthday today, let's look at 5 films that prove the actor is the perfect 'family guy.'

Paud Rudd celebrates his 51st birthday today. Yes, you heard it right! Even though he looks not a day older than 25, the actor turns 51 today. Paul Rudd has surely stunned the audience with his action-packed Marvel movies like Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame but the actor has also shown his soft and romantic side in films like Clueless, The Object of My Affection, P.S. and more. Paul Rudd is good looking, sweet, funny, caring and all that anyone would ever want!

As the actor kicks in his 51st birthday, we list 5 films that prove Paul Rudd is the perfect 'family guy.'

Clueless

Undoubtedly, Alicia Silverstone was the life of the 1995 American coming-of-age teen comedy but we couldn't stop sighing every time we saw Paul Rudd on the screen! Sweet, sensitive and protective, who'd not like a guy like Paud Rudd? He checks up on her when she's at a party, rescues her when she gets mugged, defends her when she gets mocked, Paul Rudd aka Josh Lucas in the film was absolute boyfriend goals.

This Is 40

Long-time married couple Pete and Debbie struggle with the idea of turning forty. To cope with rising debts and other disillusions, they set a routine for themselves in order to rebuild their lives which only brings more chaos. They head for a vacation after which Debbie becomes pregnant. Like every couple, they argue, fight, and quarrel with each other over petty issues but Debbie knows she can't stay without Pete and vice versa. A dad of two girls, Paul Rudd makes for an ideal family man in the film.

Ideal Home

Who says only a man and a woman can make a happy home? Paul Rudd plays a gay protagonist in the film and still gives out major 'family guy' goals! Paul and Erasmus are a gay couple whose life is turned inside out when Bill, a 10-years-old lad shows up at their door and claims to be Erasmus' grandson. After a lot of resentment, they finally befriend the child and form a bond with him. The trio lives like a small happy family, steps in Bill's father Beau. Paul and Erasmus fight for his custody and reunite to raise Bill together.

The Fundamentals Of Caring

Paul Rudd plays a writer who retires after a personal tragedy and goes on to become Trevor's guardian, a disabled teen suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. When the two go for a spontaneous road trip, they learn to understand each other better and realise the importance of hope and friendship. The film also stars Selena Gomez.

Knocked Up

Though the film is centered around Alison and Ben, Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl who face repercussions of a drunken one night stand and have an unwanted pregnancy, the romantic comedy also shows glimpses of Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann, once again as a married couple, Pete and Debbie. Debbie is a nagging wife and Pete is a carefree husband. He lies to her only so that he can get away and watch his favourite team's football match in peace. Isn't that every guy ever? After multiple arguments, they make an effort to understand each other and reconcile at their daughter's birthday party and go on to help Alison and Ben.

