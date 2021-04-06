Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: Here’s why Ant Man star is one of the sweetest celebrities in Hollywood

It’s Paul Rudd’s 52nd birthday, and in honour of the day, we are looking back at one of his sweetest gestures that proves Rudd’s humility, which is a rare find in Hollywood.

Paul Rudd celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Yes, you heard it right! Even though he looks not a day older than 25, the actor turns 52 today. Paul Rudd has surely stunned the audience with his action-packed Marvel movies like Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame but the actor has also shown his soft and romantic side in films like Clueless, The Object of My Affection, P.S. and more. Paul Rudd is good looking, sweet, funny, caring and all that anyone would ever want! As the actor turns 52 today, we’re looking back at why he’s one of the nicest celebs in Hollywood.

Back in October 2020, the peak of lockdown, Rudd proved that he just might be the nicest celeb! The Ant-Man & the Wasp actor took to the streets of Brooklyn, New York to join fellow early voters. In a video captured by a fan on Twitter, Paul braved the rainy weather and handed out cookies to all of the voters waiting in line outside of the Barclays Center to get in and cast their votes. Paul stayed safe in a face mask and maintained social distance while handing out the cookies to the voters. According to fans in line, Paul was handing out cookies from the popular dessert shop Milk Bar. He also snapped pics and chatted with them as they waited to get inside. You can watch a clip of Paul distributing the cookies here.

As soon as the video went live, fans were overwhelmed by Paul’s thoughtful gesture and flooded Twitter praising the actor. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also chimed in and tweeted: “He might actually be the world’s most perfect man” after seeing the video. One fan tweeted: “Paul Rudd couldn't get more adorable. What a lovely human being,” while another one added: “For me, it was love at first sight. He's pretty perfect.”

