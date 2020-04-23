Happy Birthday Prince Louis: Prince Charles & Queen pen heartfelt wishes for Kate Middleton & William's son

Happy Birthday Prince Louis: The royal family shares adorable unseen photos of Prince Louis to celebrate Prince William and Kate Middleton's son's second birthday.

Prince Louis turned two today, April 23. To mark his birthday, the Kensington Palace had shared two adorable photos of the little munchkin. The cutie-pie has his hands covered with colourful paint and covered his cheeks with the rainbow colours to win our hearts. The pictures, clicked by Kate Middleton, not only looked frame-worthy but the Kensington Palace also doubled the happy photos into a relatable meme. Kate also turned photographer for Prince Charles and Louis which doubled up as Charles' birthday wish for the little one.

Sharing the picture on the Clarence House's Instagram handle, Charles wished, "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales." The Instagram post also revealed the Duchess of Cambridge was the person behind the lens.

Meanwhile, the Queen shared the Kensington Palace's tweet wishing Louis and thanking fans for their wishes. Queen Elizbeth II penned a sweet message for the little one. "Happy Birthday to Prince Louis," she wrote. "HRH is The Queen’s seventh great-grandchild. Today he turns two! The photos below were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month," the Twitter handle wrote.

Check out the two posts below:

Happy Birthday to Prince Louis HRH is The Queen’s seventh great-grand child. Today he turns two! The photos below were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month. https://t.co/kqMMsU2BYN — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2020

It will be a mellow birthday celebration for the little one this year due to the lockdown. While the Queen self-isolate at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, Prince Louis is isolating with Kate, Prince William and his siblings George and Charlotte at Anmer Hall. Although the distance, the royal family has been in touch via video chats. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the family reunites digitally to wish the little one and celebrate a special birthday.

