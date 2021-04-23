Happy Birthday Prince Louis: See adorable, goofy moments of the little prince as William & Kate's son turns 3

On his third birthday, we rounded up some super cute photos of Prince Louis in celebration as he turns a year older. Check out the photos below.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doting parents to three children and their youngest one Prince Louis celebrates his third birthday today. Prince Louis of Cambridge aka Louis Arthur Charles was born in 2018 and over the years we have seen this little prince grow into an adorable and goofy human being. While the pandemic has kept royal engagements to a bare minimum, thanks to the official Kensington Royal social media pages, we do get to see a bit of William and Kate's kids.

Prince William is second in line to the throne after Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Charles. As for Prince Louis, the young one is fifth in line to the throne after his grandparent, father and two siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. From playing around with his siblings to sharing adorable and goofy moments with his parents at public events, Prince Louis has given royal fans several reasons to cheer.

On his third birthday, we rounded up some super cute photos of Prince Louis in celebration as he turns a year older. Take a look:

Born on 23 April, 2018, Prince Louis was born at the St Mary's Hospital in London, England.

Later in July, as per royal family traditions, he was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. To christen Prince Louis, water from the River Jordan was used as is tradition.

Prince Louis began nursery school this month at the Willcocks Nursery School which is located close to their family's home in Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis' full name, Louis Arthur Charles, is an ode to his paternal great-great-great-uncle Louis Mountbatten and his grandfather Prince Charles.

He made his first public appearance in 2019 as he joined his family and siblings on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour parade and gave the best goofiest expressions. Since Louis by birth is a prince, his official title stands as "His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge".

