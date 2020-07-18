Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Quantico to The Matrix 4, five times our Desi Girl made noise in Hollywood

Five years ago, Priyanka Chopra made a remarkable shift from Bollywood to Hollywood. While many called it risky and others calculated, our Desi Girl seemed to fit right in.

Jonas has often spoken about her wish for global domination and made her voice heard when it comes to girl power. In recent years, one of Bollywood's top most actors did something unusual that many of her peers would think multiple times before taking such a huge leap. Five years ago, Priyanka made a remarkable shift from Bollywood to Hollywood. While many called it risky and others calculated, our Desi Girl seemed to fit right in. Since then, Priyanka has broken many barriers, empowered multiple causes and done some memorable work on-screen while being husband Nick Jonas' biggest cheerleader.

Today, as Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 38th birthday, we decided to go down memory lane and dig out five times when our Desi Girl took Hollywood by storm.

The First Ever

Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred as the lead in ABC's Quantico, an American thriller drama series as Alex Parrish who graduates from the FBI Academy. In her fierce and hard-hitting avatar, Priyanka was much-loved for her role and became the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. Not just that, Priyanka's popularity grew manifold as she was also nominated and won her first People's Choice Awards during Quantico's first season.

The Baywatch Babe

While Quantico lasted for three seasons, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was dabbling between Bollywood and Hollywood. But after her successful stint in Quantico, the actress got her debut breakthrough in a Hollywood film. And Priyanka wasn't the favourite this time as she played the anatagonist in the film. Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch saw Priyanka as Victoria Leeds opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Yes, the film did not receive rave reviews, but her performance was lauded and noticed which paved the way further.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ruffled many feathers and made headlines not just in India, but in Hollywood as well when she and her potential husband Nick Jonas walked the Met Gala together. Little did we know that this couple posing together would be setting couple goals in the near future. Since 2017 and now, Priyanka and Nick have been in the news for multiple reasons but the grandest of all was their wedding in Jodhpur, India. A Hindu and Catholic wedding was on the cards and this perfect union not only put India on the map but brought Hollywood and Bollywood a little closer.

The Up and Coming

Priyanka's roles in films may have been limited, but the actress has made a whole lot of noise for her upcoming projects which sounds more stellar than the other. For the unversed, she will soon begin working with Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers' thriller series Citadel. If that doesn't excite you, she will be sharing screen space with the talented Richard Madden.

The Office's Mindy Kaling and PeeCee will be coming together to develop Indian-American wedding comedy series and work is already underway.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be starring in Netflix films. First, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. Second, Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. We cannot wait to see PeeCee don a cape, if the need arises.

The Matrix World

If these upcoming projects were not enough, Priyanka will be seen joining Keanu Reeves in the next installment of The Matrix. While the role is an undisclosed one, we cannot wait to see the actress get into her killer mode and kick some butt.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is truly proving global domination, one project at a time! Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday!

