Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: When actress confessed she wasn't sure about her accent and called it 'global'

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Priyanka Chopra who by then was already living in the US for almost two years, addressed her accent.

Jonas has completed another year round the sun and the actress has definitely had an eventful one. A day before her birthday, the actress began 'Pri-birthday' celebrations at her London home where she is currently living. The actress put on a stunning black swimsuit and dipped into the pool to make the most of her day. Surrounded by her closest friends, Priyanka had a ball as she soaked in some sun and geared up to welcome her big day.

The actress turns 39 today and has successfully made a place in the film industry for herself. Not just in the Indian film industry as one of its top stars, but also has charted new territory in Hollywood. With projects like Quantico and Baywatch as well as upcoming ones like Citadel and Matrix 4, Priyanka is making waves more than ever.

Currently, Priyanka is in London shooting for Citadel opposite Richard Madden. For the unversed, Priyanka first began chasing her Hollywood aspirations back in 2015 when she became the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. There was no looking back since then as Priyanka's breakout role in the thriller drama got her loads of accolades, a stronger and wideer fan base as well as global media attention.

During one such media interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Priyanka who by then was already living in the US for almost two years, addressed her accent. For the unversed, Priyanka had come under heavy criticism with several netizens across the world even calling it "fake".

The Quantico actress acknowledged that people were "confused" about her accent and so was she. Priyanka revealed that the accent was probably because of the time she spent in America as a teenager. If you did not know, Priyanka finished four years of her high school in the US and the moved back to India.

Elaborating on her accent struggle, Priyanka called it a "global" one. She said, "Listen, people think my accent is so confused and so am I. I'm not sure anymore what it is. It's a global accent. "

She added (laughing), "After I came back from America to India, I had a really American accent." When asked if she had a Boston accent, PeeCee said, "I did go back to India. I studied in Queens, New York as well.. so I actually had a New York accent when I went back. I would be like, "Can I have some covefee" or "I'm staying with my sista."

For the unversed, ever since her marriage to Nick Jonas, Priyanka has moved to the US and has made it her home base. For the last few months, she spent majority of her time in London working on various projects due to travel restrictions. Priyanka last visited India in early 2020 where she spent time with her family and friends.

While it looks like a working birthday for Priyanka, the actress will surely make the most of it and keep her fans updated on social media while she is at it.

