Happy Birthday Rihanna: 5 reasons why we believe RiRi is going to be the coolest mom ever

One of the best-selling artists of all time. Multiple No. 1 albums and songs on Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, respectively. Nine-time Grammy Award winner. Makeup mogul, who has also ventured into acting. These are just some of the accolades adorned by Rihanna, who celebrates her 34th birthday today, i.e. February 20, 2022. This joyous day also marks her last birthday before Riri welcomes her first child with her loving boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

RiRi has already claimed 2022 as her year as January ended with her epic pregnancy announcement, via a fabulous photoshoot. Since then, the Umbrella singer has been proudly flaunting her baby bump, whether it be at red carpet events or a casual outing. Moreover, you can literally see the excitement amid the to-be-parents as they happily talk about their soon-to-be-welcomed baby. Rihanna Navy can't wait to see their idol as a mamma while the loyal fandom is already in awe of the supremely talented musician's vogue maternity style.

On Rihanna's 34th birthday, we list down reasons why we believe RiRi is going to be the coolest mom on the block:

Can you imagine Rihanna as your mom?

Given how Rihanna is such a larger than life personality, but with such a down-to-earth nature, and that it's almost impossible to hate RiRi, the singer's newborn is going to be incredibly lucky to call her mom.

Her close bond with niece, Majesty

All Rihanna fans know of her adorable niece, Majesty, with whom the singer shares an unbreakable bond. Always making cute appearances on her aunt's Instagram, Majesty's sweet equation with RiRi tells us how she's going to be a very involved mother. P.S. We can already envision the twinning fashion moments between Rihanna and her baby!

She's always wanted to be a mom

A few years back, before her and A$AP Rocky's romance blossomed, Rihanna had revealed to Interview magazine how the Umbrella singer wants to be a mother "more than anything in life." In another interview with British Vogue, RiRi further revealed how she'll have three to four kids.

A dynamic combo of smarts and artistic talent

As we mentioned at the beginning of the feature, Rihanna is an impeccable multi-hyphenate, who is not only musically gifted (We're still eagerly awaiting R9!) but also a successful businesswoman and actress. Her milestones reach newer and newer heights every year. P.S. RiRi and A$AP Rocky's baby will also be treated kindly with the sweetest lullabies, courtesy of her musician parents!

Her value system

"I'm not looking for a man, let's start there." - Rihanna's iconic, savage words when asked what the We Found Love singer's looking for in a man by The Associated Press. RiRi has always been someone who's firm on her ideologies and doesn't sugar-coat words, rather she's open and unfiltered about her beliefs. That's just one of many reasons why we absolutely adore the musician!

Happy Birthday, Rihanna!

