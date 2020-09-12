Happy Birthday RM: Jin and V scream on top of their voices to wish Namjoon; Suga and J Hope celebrate as well

BTS leader RM celebrates his 26th birthday today, i.e. September 12, 2020, and taking to Twitter were some his bandmates, who had a very interesting way of celebrating Namjoon's special day. Check out their heartwarming tweets below.

It's been a couple of hours since BTS leader RM's birthday today, i.e. September 12, 2020, with Twitter seeming like its very own Namjoonie Land and with all the right reasons. For seven years and more before their debut, Namjoon has been the backbone of BTS as its leader while his soulful lyrics and wise words have inspired millions of ARMY members all around the world because of its 'warm hugs' feeling. Taking to Twitter to commemorate his special day was Joonie himself who post midnight KST, treated fans with his photos.

In the snaps shared, we see another outtake of RM's all black-attire sexy AF look where everyone's eyes were on those aRMs! Two aesthetic pictures are from art exhibitions he visited while another sees him bonding with a little girl, the latter of which had ARMY having a major meltdown. "Happy Birthday to me," Namjoon cutely tweeted. A while later, an ecstatic Jin was the first member to wish the Bangtan leader on Twitter and shared a video where his hand is covering the camera as he yells a Happy Birthday to RM. "Namjoonah, happy birthday to you, Happy birthday Bro," Jin wrote as per fellow ARMY member @choi_bts2's translation.

Next up, we have Suga whose simple yet endearing tweet was, "Happy birthday, A real genuine leader Namjoon-ah!! #NamJoonHBD #ItsSugaHyung #OurLeader #NumberOneLeader #DoubleHappyEvents" J-Hope too followed Jin's route and shared a video with a more sleep-induced voice wishing his '94 line member, "Happy birthday bro, It's your friend J-Hope." Hobi tweeted, "Good morning, Happy birthday bro, It's your friend, Jhope, At dawn, I was looking for a pretty photo of me with you but ended up I fell asleep, Sorry Bro (Why there were only funny photos) #HAPPYRMDAY #thank_you_남준이가_돼줘서 #RMHBD"

"Namjoon-ah Happy birthday, say something! Ok, Thank you," V screamed on top of his voice in the video he shared for his Namjoon hyung. Starting off a challenge for ARMY, Taehyung tweeted, "Happy Birthday! #RMChallenge #RecordYourVoiceOnly.. #This What's this but why do I want to hear ARMYs' voices even with this (challenge)?"

Check out RM's tweet along with the members wishing him on his 26th birthday below:

Happy Birthday to me pic.twitter.com/DjOU9Nw4XR — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 11, 2020

Good morning,,

해피 벌뜨데이 브로 나는 너의 친구 제이홉,,

어제 새벽, 너와 찍은 예쁜 사진을 찾다가 결국 잠들었다,,,, 쏘리 브로

(왜 웃긴 사진 밖에 없는 것인가)#HAPPYRMDAY #thank_you_남준이가_돼줘서 #알엠생일ㅊㅋ pic.twitter.com/DMYvAVxdS0 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 12, 2020

Heartwarming birthday wishes fit for the Bangtan leader!

Happy Birthday, Namjoon!

