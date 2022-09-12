Happy Birthday RM: When Halsey revealed her favourite BTS member is 'eternal leader' Kim Namjoon

It's not just ARMY (and the members!), though, that are huge fans of the beloved BTS leader, but many celebrities like Halsey and John Cena, too, have fallen under RM's charming spell! Speaking of Halsey , who collaborated with BTS on the hit track Boy With Luv, she shares a special friendship with the septet, which continues on, years later. On the occasion of Namjoon's 28th birthday, we travel back to 2018, when Halsey revealed to MYX Global who her favourite member from BTS is.

BTS and ARMY's "eternal leader" RM aka Kim Namjoon has turned a year older today, i.e. September 12, as the members and fans across the globe are celebrating the special day! Joonie has always been a source of "wisdom" inspiration to millions and millions for his inimitable intellect and kind heart, while also being adored by everyone for his endearing "Namjooning" personality traits...

Initially reluctant, Halsey dramatically said, "Oh! That's hard! I can't pick one...," before swiftly whispering into the microphone, "RM!" ARMY was elated and not surprised by Halsey's response, given how the Grammy-nominated singer and Namjoon even have a special friendship handshake (which features in Boy With Luv MV!) and never fail to compliment each other any chance they get. You could also witness how comfortable Halsey is with all the boys, particularly Namjoon, during Boy With Luv's epic promotions. Besides treating each other with gifts (customised bracelets and bejewelled mics!), Halsey also attended Permission to Dance on Stage - LA in December 2021, where she reunited with the septet. BTS even gave a shoutout to their beloved Boy With Luv collaborator while on stage and also posed for cute photos together backstage. Halsey referred to BTS as her son Ender's "uncle gang!"

We adore this friendship and how!

Happy Birthday, Joonie! We love you more than love...

Do share your lovely birthday messages for BTS leader RM with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Halsey says BTS is baby Ender's 'uncle gang' as they attend septet's concert in LA; See Pics