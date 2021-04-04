Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: When Akshay Kumar shared a face off with Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Desi fans took to social media to wish Robert Downey Jr and share their fondest MCU memories and we decided to go back in time on Iron Man's 56th birthday.

Robert Downey Jr has completed another year round the sun! The actor who is beloved for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark aka Iron Man turns 56 today and wishes have simply flooded social media. So much so, that RDJ has been trending since early Sunday morning on Twitter. Desi fans took to social media to wish the actor and share their fondest MCU memories. On the actor's 56th birthday, we decided to go back in time and retrieve a fun memory with .

Back in 2019, when the madness around Avengers: Endgame was at its peak, had taken to social media to share a fun fashion faceoff with the birthday boy Robert Downey Jr. For the unversed, Avengers: Endgame had released on 26 April, 2019 and on 27 April, Akshay had shared a photo collage of himself and RDJ.

In the photo, Akshay and RDJ were seen sporting similar Givenchy tie and both the actors as always looked dapper. Sharing the picture, Akshay told his fans to share their thoughts on his style and also professed his love for Endgame. He captioned the photo, "When #IronMan Wears the same Tie as you!! #WhoWoreItBetter Ps: #EndGame is out of this World #Givenchy Tie @robertdowneyjr."

During the cross-country promotions of Avengers: Endgame, RDJ had a virtual fan event with fans in India and had said, "You guys are just amazing fans. I can't wait. I cannot believe I haven't been to India. I'm coming there so damn soon."

Even though he breathes Hollywood, RDJ is a film buff and once hailed the 'diversity and vibrancy' of Bollywood films. In an old interview to DNA, RDJ had said, "Bollywood films are fantastic. The kind of diversity and vibrancy they bring to the screen is phenomenal!”

Adding that he would love to do one. "I love musicals and Bollywood films are about catchy and vibrant dance numbers which I believe is the prime USP. I would love to do one (Bollywood film) since I could get to shake my leg in one of those catchy dance numbers."

Here's wishing our very own Iron Man a very Happy Birthday!

