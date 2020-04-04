#MyCoronaStory
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: When Iron Man actor was recruiting Indian engineers for Stark Industries

Robert Downey Jr Birthday: Robert Downey Jr turns 55 today. On the occasion of the Iron Man star's birthday, we look back at the day RDJ was recruiting for Indian engineers for Stark Industries.
7240 reads Mumbai Updated: April 4, 2020 11:53 am
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: When Iron Man actor was recruiting Indian engineers for Stark Industries
He might don the hat of Dolittle and Sherlock Holmes but Robert Downey Jr will always be Iron Man. The actor helped Marvel Studios establish the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man in 2008. Since his debut into MCU, RDJ has appeared in several Marvel movies including Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War before he took a bow in Avengers: Endgame. But before he kissed Tony Stark goodbye, the actor hosted a hilarious recruitment event for Indian fans in 2019. 

Last year, the actor interacted with Indian fans in a live event. RDJ was in his element during the fan event. Poking some fun at his decade-long character in MCU, RDJ joked that the live event wasn't a fan interaction opportunity but he was hunting for Indian engineers to join Stark Industries. 

"Well, this was not a fan event. It was a recruiting event for Stark Industries. You guys will be receiving a high-security clearance positions," he said during the chat. It was during the live chat RDJ also confessed he wants to visit India. "You guys are just amazing fans. I can’t wait. I cannot believe I haven’t been to India. I’m coming there so damn soon," he added. 

Watch Robert Downey Jr video below: 

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Downey could return to MCU phase 4. The actor is reportedly set to appear in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3. The Marvel-Sony movie will feature RDJ in a cameo.

