Happy Birthday Robert Pattinson: The Batman star talks on aspects that made him want to play the DC superhero

Robert Pattinson, who celebrates his 34th birthday today, i.e. May 13, 2020, revealed in an interview as to why he is so intrigued to play Batman, which has been undertaken by so many actors like Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Read below to know what the birthday boy had to share on the same.

Confession Time: For many of us, it gets difficult to disassociate an actor from his or her most iconic role as we're so used to seeing them in that beloved avatar. Think Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter or Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green. It's difficult to remove Edward Cullen out of Robert Pattinson as the Twilight franchise was such a loved series of films. However, his career post Twilight has been breaking down the walls of stereotype and jumping on the acting bandwagon with films like The Lighthouse in his impressive repertoire.

Now, Robert is coming back to the commercial scene as he replaces Ben Affleck to play the Hamlet of superheroes, Batman. The Matt Reeves directorial, The Batman, which had to shut production down due to the coronavirus pandemic, will look at a much younger Bruce Wayne, played by Pattinson. There was a polarised reaction by DC fans regarding the casting as the actor is an unconventional choice but through various interviews, Robert has revealed just how hard he is working to do justice to the Caped Crusader.

As today, i.e. May 13, 2020, marks Pattinson's 34th birthday, GQ shared an interview with the handsome gentleman during his quarantine period where he spoke candidly about taking on the role, which has been played by many actors. For Pattinson, what may seem like a downside is quite frankly an upside for him as he likes the fact that there very well done versions of Batman which seem pretty definitive. However, he notes that there are "multiple definitive playings of the character."

While watching the making of Batman & Robin, Robert shared that George Clooney was worried about the fact that Batman reiterations have already sort of been done and that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been covered. And, this was in 1996-1997.

"And then there’s Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck’s one. And then I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that," Robert added to GQ.

Pattinson pondered that there are so few things in life where people have passionately cared about something even before it's happened and you can almost feel that pushback of anticipation which energises you a little bit. He feels the same when it comes to portraying Bruce Wayne's alter-ego,

"It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy," Robert quipped.

Batman hits theatres on October 1, 2021.

Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson!

