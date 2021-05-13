Happy Birthday Robert Pattinson: When the Twilight star quipped he'd play Edward Cullen at a moment's notice

On the occasion of Robert Pattinson's 35th birthday, we travel back to Twilight's 10th anniversary in 2018 when The Batman star was asked in an interview if he'd be open to star in a sequel to the beloved franchise.

Robert Pattinson is all of 35 today, i.e. May 13, and fans from all across the globe are wishing the talented actor on his special day. While we're eagerly awaiting to see Robert as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman, many will always cherish Pattinson as the beloved vampire Edward Cullen from Twilight. It was through this cult franchise that the actor became a household name with millions and millions of fans being a part of Team Edward.

On the occasion of Robert's 35th birthday, we travel back to 2018, when Twilight celebrated its 10th anniversary and Pattinson spoke candidly about the movie that changed his life with Variety. When asked if he'd be up to reprise his iconic role for a Twilight sequel, Robert's witty British humour came beaming through as he quipped "I was literally just talking to my agent about it. The amount of time I’ve spent moisturising, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready! I've got the Botox out! I can do it," via Entertainment Tonight.

If you're not a Twilight fan and wondering why Pattinson mentioned 17, it's because Edward is 100+ years of age while still looking 17, for eternity. Interestingly, Twilight, which also starred Robert's ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, was a guilty pleasure for many. However, according to Pattinson, fans who say Twilight is their "guilty pleasure" sounds like they're saying "guilty" when they really mean it's "just pleasure."

Back then, when asked about Twilight's monumental 10-year anniversary, Robert admitted, "It definitely doesn't feel like 10 years ago. I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies, so it feels like not a day has passed."

