Happy Birthday Rupert Grint: 4 times the actor's character Ron Weasley was the hero we needed in Harry Potter

On Rupert Grint’s 32nd birthday, we’re looking back at the actor’s character Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter movies, and Ron’s most memorable moments. Scroll down to see more.
Rupert Grint who played the iconic character of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies celebrates his 32nd birthday today, and in honour of that, we’re looking back at his beloved character and all the times he was a hero at heart. While Harry and Hermione steal the show with their obvious strengths and skills, it's Ron who surprises fans with his heartwarming traits. Below, we list the most underrated Ron Weasley moments from the Harry Potter movies.

 

He treated Harry like family: While Ron had issues with his family just like anyone else, he had a stable home with two loving parents. Given Harry’s traumatic family background, the fact that he and his family welcomed Harry so readily was very admirable.

 

 

He came with insight: While Hermione spent a lot of time studying to learn about magic and the wizarding world, neither she nor Harry grew up in it. Ron was the only one who had insight into cultural norms, tales, and ideas about the wizarding world.

 

He was a family man despite fallouts: The Weasley family gets talked about often by fans because they were the strongest and most lovable family from the series. However, Ron’s love for his family was often underplayed. While he did have his insecurities or annoyances related to his family, he did love them a lot. He was always worried about their safety and did what he could to protect them.

 

He was always ready to help: Harry Is the protagonist of the story, and Hermione is clearly essential because she helps the trio many times with her intellect and skill. However, what Ron offers can be a little bit harder to define. Along with his insight into the wizarding world, he also provided humour and a more grounding presence. He often helped both Harry and Hermione come back to reality when they get too caught in their heads, and this is a really valuable thing.

 

ALSO READ: Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s anti-trans remarks: We are entitled to live without judgement

