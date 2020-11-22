Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: When Black Widow star visited India & felt people here are 'resourceful'

Scarlett Johansson celebrates her 36th birthday today. On the occasion, we look back at the time the Black Widow star visited India and shared her thoughts on the people.

The internet is filled with birthday wishes for Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow actress turns 36 today. The actress has been in the news lately for her secret wedding with Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. The couple, who was engaged for a while now, walked down the aisle in a surprise wedding. While we are eager to know how the actress celebrates her first birthday since the wedding, we decided to take a quick trip down the memory lane to the time she visited India.

For the unversed, as reported by Daily Mail in 2007, Scarlett travelled through the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh as part of a ten-day trip to northern India and the southern coast of Sri Lanka with Oxfam. She visited the country to see the problems of poverty and understand how she can make a difference. As she observed people of the state, the actress confessed she found the people "so creative and resourceful." Explaining her observation, Scarlett said, "They're constantly working, making things. Even the smallest space has become a workshop or something."

As part of her visit, Scarlett performed with a few local children, moved through five small classrooms where she asked questions, made jokes and joined in on a math class where the children were learning the subject with piles of pebbles on the floor. Years after the visit, Scarlett expressed her interest in visiting India again. We cannot wait to host the gorgeous and talented actress again!

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Black Widow soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson on feminist themes in Black Widow: It's reflective of the Time's Up and #MeToo movement

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×