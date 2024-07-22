Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: Exploring Her 10 Best Songs Of All Time As Singer Turns 32

Selena Gomez, who turns 32 today, has come a long way since her early years as a child actress. She has made a significant impact on the world of music, beginning with her appearance on Barney & Friends and progressing to become a pop icon. On her special day, let's look at her top 10 songs that have helped shape her career.

1. The Heart Wants What It Wants

The Heart Wants What It Wants is a standout track from Gomez's compilation album For You (2014), which was released on November 6, 2014. This emotional ballad explores themes of heartbreak and longing. The song, written by Gomez, Antonina Armato, David Jost, and Tim James, shows her amazing vocal delivery. The accompanying music video features a variety of emotional scenes.

2. Good For You

On June 22, 2015, she released the lead single from her album Revival (2015), Good For You, which featured rapper ASAP Rocky. This sultry pop song showcases Gomez's mature voice and confidence. The song, co-written by Gomez, ASAP Rocky, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Nick Monson, delves into themes of self-empowerment and sensuality. Its glamorous music video adds to its seductive vibe.

3. Lose You to Love Me

Lose You to Love Me is a powerful ballad from Selena Gomez's album Rare, which was released on October 23, 2019. The song discusses self-discovery and healing after a toxic relationship. Co-written by Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and Mattias Larsson, among others, it was praised for its raw emotion and minimalist production, which allowed Gomez's vulnerable vocals to shine through.

4. Ice Cream (with BLACKPINK)

Ice Cream, a collaboration with the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, was released on August 28, 2020. This upbeat pop track features Gomez's smooth vocals and BLACKPINK's energetic rap verses. The song has fun lyrics and a vibrant production that celebrates self-confidence and enjoyment. Its colorful music video adds to its fun and lighthearted vibe.

5. Same Old Love

Same Old Love, released on September 10, 2015, is Gomez's second single from her album Revival (2015). This mid-tempo track combines synth-pop and R&B, with Gomez's emotive vocals. The song, co-written by Charli XCX, Ross Golan, Benny Blanco, and Mikkel S. Eriksen, explores disillusionment in a repetitive relationship and resonates with listeners due to its catchy chorus and empowering message.

6. Bad Liar

Bad Liar, released in 2017 and later included in the deluxe edition of Rare, has a distinct sound and introspective lyrics. The song, which samples Talking Heads' Psycho Killer, delves into the theme of hiding romantic feelings. Bad Liar was widely praised for its uniqueness and creative approach, thanks to its minimalist production and Gomez's intimate vocals.

7. De Una Vez

On January 14, 2021, Gomez released De Una Vez, her return to Spanish-language music. The song focuses on healing and self-love following a breakup, with lyrics like "Ya no duele como antes, no" (It doesn't hurt like before). The song combines reggaeton, pop, and R&B, with dreamy production and Gomez's emotive vocals. Its visually stunning music video enhances the themes of healing and rebirth.

8. Wolves

Wolves was released on October 25, 2017, as a collaboration with Marshmello. This song combines EDM and pop, with Gomez's vocals conveying vulnerability and a desire for connection. The song's atmospheric sound and emotive lyrics received positive feedback, and it became a commercial success, reaching high positions on global music charts.

9. Come And Get It

Come & Get It, released on June 19, 2013, was the lead single from Gomez's debut solo album, Stars Dance (2013). This track marked a shift toward a more mature sound, combining pop with Indian and tribal influences. The song, co-written by Gomez, became a commercial success due to its catchy chorus and vibrant production, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

10. Slow Down

The second single from Stars Dance, Slow Down, is an uptempo dance-pop song with electronic and dubstep influences that was released on June 3, 2013. The track, written by Lindy Robbins, Julia Michaels, Niles Hollowell-Dhar, and David Kuncio, promotes spontaneity and living in the moment. It was praised for its upbeat tone and Gomez's confident vocal performance.

