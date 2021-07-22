Happy Birthday Selena Gomez: When she gushed how Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green from Friends was her 'LIFE'

It's hard to believe that Selena Gomez is just a year away from turning the big 3-0! However, there's also the fact that the actress-singer has accomplished so much from being an upcoming child star to a reputable celebrity in the industry. Moreover, Selena is also known for her philanthropy, especially when it comes to advocating for mental health amongst youth.

With so many accomplishments in her impressive repertoire, it was indeed a delight for Selenators to watch the 29-year-old singer getting giddy with excitement when she met her favourite celebrity and good friend, Jennifer Aniston, as The Morning Show star was hosting an episode of The Ellen Show back in 2020. Aniston couldn't get over how "beautiful" Gomez looked. "Are you guys kidding me? Rachel was my life," Selena exclaimed at the Friends fans present in the audience, referring to Jennifer's iconic character Rachel Green.

Recalling how she'd watch the legendary sitcom with her mother and cried when the series bid farewell in 2004, Gomez added, "What made me so happy, now people my age and everyone else is just obsessed and it just makes so happy for you and for the show because it's iconic."

An overwhelmed Aniston was all praises for Gomez as she said, "Oh God! I love you. Selena, you've always been so sweet. You really are a genuine fan and it's amazing." Jennifer then dished on their wonderful friendship revealing how they've been friends for years as Selena has even hung out at her house and they've eaten pizza. Fun fact: The duo loves their pizzas.

Gomez then recounted her first meeting with Aniston at some Vanity Fair event which she had attended with her mother and where no one knew her. While walking into the bathroom, Jennifer was there in a black dress and after the latter left, Selena's "heart stopped" and she "freaked out," running to her mom and exclaiming how she just saw Jennifer Aniston. While no hellos or pleasantries were exchanged during the meet, Aniston couldn't help but quip that she'd hoped she had washed her hands. "You were fine. You were everything that I wanted," Gomez gushed to which Jennifer added, "Bless your heart."

Aniston also spoke candidly about Selena's most personal album to date, Rare, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 along with her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Lose You To Love Me, which saw the Look At Her Now singer at her vulnerable best. The two even shared a high-five when Gomez stated how she "worked her a*s off" to make Rare.

On Selena Gomez's 29th birthday, watch the gorgeous singer-actress gush about Jennifer Aniston and Friends on The Ellen Show below:

This is a Hollywood girl squad we'd love to be a part of!

Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez!

