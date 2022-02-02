Happy Birthday Shakira: Looking back at the She Wolf's most unforgettable performances

If you haven't once blurted out "Shakira Shakira" in your life, then it is safe for me to assume that you have been living under a rock. Not only is Shakira one of the most popular pop stars in the world but she is also a common household name. On the occasion of our queen turning 45, let's roll back to the very beginning of the birth of a megastar.

Shakira aka the queen of Latin music started her journey as a singer at the tender age of 13. Her first two attempts at a hit album did not produce much commercial return but her third and fourth did the trick and landed her celebrity status in the Hispanic countries. Shakira then made some money moves as she launched her fifth album with English tracks like Whenever, Whenever, and Underneath Your Clothes. This was all the thrust, the music colossal needed as she went on to become one of the pioneers who would expand the reach of Latino singers.

With 80 million albums sold and 145 songs to her name, the Waka Waka singer has become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. In 2001, Shakira won her first Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album award with her 2000's Shakira MTV Unplugged, a live album. While accepting the award Shakira had honoured her homeland and said, "Everything I do…is dedicated to my country, Colombia. That in spite of our tough reality, we keep our spirit joyful and alive."

Ever since the rise of the She Wolf, her demeanor and presence in the industry has been unparalleled. So to celebrate her brilliance, scroll down further to dive into the world of Shakira's most unforgettable performances ever.

La La La / Waka Waka from the El Dorado World Tour

Whenever, Wherever

Hips Don't Lie at the Grammy Awards 2007

Ojos Así

Loca live in Paris

La Tortura feat. Alejandro Sanz

ALSO READ Shakira hails new friend Prince William as ‘inspiring & incredible’ for his efforts towards climate change