Happy Birthday Stormi Jenner: 5 times Kylie Jenner & toddler were mother-daughter goals

To celebrate Stormi Jenner’s 4th birthday today, we’re looking back at the toddler’s most fun and awe-worthy moments with her mommy Kylie Jenner. A scroll through Kylie Jenner (who’s due to welcome another baby anytime soon) will make it evident that Stormi and Kylie share a special bond, unlike any mother-daughter’s–Whether its giving Kylie company while baking holiday cupcakes or campaigns for her company Kylie Baby, the duo is always together. For Stormi’s birthday, we’ve put together some of her cutest moments with her mother!

When the duo twinned with matching diamond rings

When Stormi went on a luxury trip to Italy with parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

When the duo was dressed up as Christmas presents for Christmas 2020.

When the duo made some holiday cupcakes together in the kitchen.

When Kylie and Stormi were the most adorable duo on Halloween

