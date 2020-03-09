Happy Birthday Suga: From enjoying cat videos to binging Money Heist, 5 things about Yoongi you should know

It is Suga's 26th birthday and the BTS singer spilled the beans on his likes in his recent VLive. The singer revealed his love for cats, how he celebrated his birthday before BTS and more.

We are trying our best to nail the birthday song in Korean for it is Suga's birthday. The BTS member celebrates his 26th birthday today and our timeline is flooded with videos and photos wishing Min Yoongi. From adorable videos of the singer to artwork done by the ARMY, every wish stands out. Amidst all this, Suga hosted a VLive where he revealed some interesting details about his life. The K-Pop star revealed his recent watches, the videos he's obsessed over on YouTube and much more.

Here are five details he revealed in through the app:

Suga loves cat videos:

Yoongi confessed that he loves cats. The singer went on to confess that he spends time watching cat videos on YouTube.

Birthdays before BTS:

The singer confessed he did not give importance to his birthdays before he debuted as a BTS member seven years ago. He admitted that his birthday became a prominent affair after the ARMY began celebrating it. He said the ARMY celebrating his birthday makes him happy.

Yoongi's Netflix pick:

Suga revealed he prefers watching Netflix over TV. The birthday boy confessed he enjoyed watching Martin Scorcese's Academy Awards 2020 nominated The Irishman. He also added that he recently finished watching Stranger Things and thoroughly enjoyed Spanish show Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel.

Yoongie senses surprises:

During the interaction, the singer confessed he was aware that a surprise is in the making through his band members' expressions. What an observer!

Suga ain't a sleepyhead:

The singer admitted he doesn't sleep much. He can run on merely five to six hours of sleep.

Pinkvilla wishes Suga a very happy birthday.

