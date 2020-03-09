Happy Birthday Suga: Jin is the most caring hyung as he keeps his promise, treats BTS & staff to USD 728 meal

After surprising Suga on his birthday with a strawberry cake, Jin treated BTS and their staff to a lavish dinner. During an earlier V Live session, Yoongi had tricked Seokjin into treating all of then. Watch the videos below.

BTS was currently on a major promotional spree for their album, Map of the Soul: 7. After their US promotions, the Bangtan Boys took over the music shows in South Korea and got a staggering eight wins for the lead single of 7, ON. Now, as they take a mini-break and start gearing up for the world tour in April, BTS has a reason to celebrate as Suga turns 27 today, i.e. March 9, 2020. The singer celebrated with his BTS brothers and the septet shared videos of the same on Twitter.

Firstly, the members surprised Yoongi with a strawberry cake (same as the ones used to surprise V) with Jimin (the trademark cake guy!) holding it. However, Suga was anything but surprised and mockingly gave a 'surprised' reaction as he was expecting the cake. Moreover, the gang tweeted, "Yoongi hyung is cute, so he's 2 years old." Then, another video sees Jin fulfilling his promise to the birthday boy and treating BTS as well as the staff to a lavish dinner worth 878,000 won (USD 728). "Our Seokjin-hyung even paid for our staff’s tables, he’s so cool cool cool cool cool cool cool. We enjoyed the meal, hyung," the tweet reads.

Check out Suga's birthday celebration videos below:

#윤기생일ㅊㅋ

우리 석진이형이 스탭분들 테이블까지 계산을 했습니다 멋 진 찐 찐 찐 찐 찐 찐

잘 먹었어요 형 pic.twitter.com/8nhCEfEJgv — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 8, 2020

Hilarious, indeed!

Meanwhile, in the video, as Jin gives his card for payment, you can hear him saying, "Hope you all lead lives where you are careful of what you say," hinting at how he was tricked to pay for the meal.

Happy Birthday, Yoongi!

