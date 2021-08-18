Happy Birthday Taika Waititi: Chris Hemsworth wishes Thor: Love & Thunder director with THIS hilarious video

As Taika Watiti turned 46 on August 16, Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account to wish the director with a late happy birthday post. The 'Thor' actor shared a goofy video featuring Taika and Chris himself. In the video, Taika can be seen singing along with Chris and other crew members, while the crew members are prepping up Chris for what looks like- his look for their upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Check out his post here:

"Happy birthday @taikawaititi. Not only a brilliant director but also super helpful with vocal warmups and hair and makeup assistance, truly a man of many talents," he captioned the post. The post soon garnered millions of likes and comments from fans. However, Fans in the comments section were quick to respond and reacted to Watiti's One Piece sweatshirt. One user commented, "I already love Taika, but love that he's wearing a One Piece sweater also!", while other user commented, "My boy taika Is a Man of culture, look at that one piece sweater omg."

Interestingly, recently Taika Waititi too took to his Instagram to wish Chris on his birthday. Taika Waitii posted a picture of Chris Hemsworth in his Thor costume, smiling. He penned, ""It takes 13 hours to make this hairline perfect for the silver screen and you take it like the true champ you are. Happy Birthday bro. @chrishemsworth. Special mention to @luca_vannella for setting wigs with such skill." Hemsworth hilariously replied, "it's receding forward, one of a kind," adding several laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love & Thunder which is currently in shooting mode is slated to release in 2022.

