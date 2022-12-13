Happy Birthday Taylor Swift: 6 underrated tracks of the singer from her past albums

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists in the music industry. The singer released her tenth studio album, Midnights this year and has been topping charts ever since it released. Among her accolades are 11 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; an Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 29 Billboard Music Awards which are enough to prove how amazing Swift is. Not only are Taylor's new songs a success but the singer has also begun re-recording her first six albums after a dispute over their masters of which she has re-released two in 2021, Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) both of which have become a massive success. While there are some Taylor Swift songs that have become iconic such as Love Story, Lover, Blank Space among others, from her past albums, there are some gems that have remained underrated till today. Here's a look at some of Taylor's past tracks that deserve the same amount of love as much as some of her biggest hits.

The Other Side Of The Door This song from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is a special one and one can truly say criminally underrated. Every Taylor song has a story in the grand scheme of things and many believe this song to have a connection with her other famous tracks such as Sparks Fly and Tim McGraw. The lyrics of The Other Side of The Door are simply beautiful as we hear Swift singing for a loved one from whom she has walked away but still very much has feelings for. The singer brings out the perfect emotions to make you emotional with this one.

Holy Ground Holy Ground is yet another Taylor Swift track that doesn't get as much shoutout as it should. Featuring on Red (Taylor's Version), the song many believe is about Taylor's relationship with ex Joe Jonas. The singer croons about a former relationship that has gone sour but remembers all the beauty it came with. The song has all the elements to be the uplifting track you play as you head out for with your earphones plugged in.

King of my Heart Talk about Taylor Swiift pouring her heart out about her new man and how he has truly managed to sweep her off her feet. King of My Heart is a fabulous number that has the right beats and emotions to celebrate a new relationship. Appearing on her album Reputation, this song is definitely a forgotten one in many playlists consisting of the singer's tracks.

Peace Folklore was undoubtedly one of Taylor's most beautiful albums from recent times and on the same, Peace is one track that definitely deserved more love. There is a lot to love about this song as Swift sings about never being able to offer peace to her lover as she can't promise the normalcy without all the background noise surrounding her life. The musical arrangement for the track also perfectly blends with the lyrics, thus making this an absolutely lovable track.

Haunted If you are ever looking for a Taylor Swift song that's painful and has all the elements to make you croon with a scornful, broken heart, it has to be this one. Haunted was featured in the singer's Speak Now album and is quite an underrated track. The song also has a passionate rock feel that's unheard of in Swift's other musical albums.

Clean There's no doubt that many Swifties still consider 1989 to be of Taylor's best albums and while it consisted of several other popular tracks, there's no denying that Clean was an absolutely beautiful number on it. Clean has a comforting quality to it that resonates with many people and while it may not be the first track that comes to your mind when you think of Taylor Swift, it certainly shouldn't be the last one.

