Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: What the Top Gun: Maverick star did with his first paycheck is every bit inspiring

Tom Cruise has always been an inspiration to many and on account of the actor's 59th birthday today, we look back to his 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show when the Mission: Impossible 7 star revealed what he did with his first paycheck.

It's hard to believe that a year from now, Tom Cruise will be turning the big 6-0! Whether it be his evergreen looks or effervescent Hollywood charm in blockbuster movies, there really is no stopping Mr. Cruise. Moreover, if we keep aside the controversial Scientology side of the Jerry Maguire star, for many, the actor has been an inspiration in the best of ways.

To showcase Tom's inspiring side on account of his 59th birthday today, i.e. July 3, we go back to his 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside his Mission Impossible - Fallout co-stars Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson. When the topic of "first paychecks" popped up, Graham Norton asked Cruise if he remembers what he did with his first paycheck, when he noticed he had some money in the bank. "Yeah," Tom whispered before a few moments of silence followed by a roaring laugh.

Graham couldn't help but quip, asking if what he did was a terrible thing, to which Cruise revealed, "No, no. I actually paid for my college... my sister's college education." Simon bellowed, "That's so him," while Rebeca sighed, "Oh God! C'mon," cutely shoving Tom. Moreover, everyone in the studio applauded Cruise, as the actor added, "I did. And the next one I bought my other sister a car." For the unversed, Tom has three sisters named Lee Anne, Marian and Cass.

Watch Tom Cruise' very Tom Cruise answer about his first paycheck below:

A class act, indeed, Mr. Cruise!

Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!

Do share your lovely birthday messages for Tom Cruise along with your favourite Tom Cruise movie of all time and why with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tom Cruise 'loves' Tenet after watching it in a movie theatre; Ranveer Singh calls him a 'superstar'

Meanwhile, when it comes to Tom's upcoming projects, with constant release date delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 hits the US theatres on November 19, 2021, and May 27, 2022, respectively.

Share your comment ×