Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: When actor was NOT 1st choice for Interview With The Vampire co starring Brad Pitt

Hollywood star and actor Tom Cruise turns 58 today and the actor has given millions of his fans a variety of characters to remember and cherish over the years. From his action-packed Mission Impossible series to some noteworthy performances in films like Jerry Maguire and Born on the Fourth of July, Tom Cruise has a massive fan following who love his work. While his professional life has always been a talking point, his personal life also has equally been the centre of discussion. Tom Cruise made headlines for hsis numerous relationships and for being an ardent follower of scientology.

While Tom Cruise steadily garnered fame with every film, he wasn't always everyone's favourite casting choice. Case in point was the 1994 film Interview With The Vampire which starred him and Brad Pitt in the leading roles. The film was an adaptation of a book by the same name authored by Anne Rice and she was highly disappointed by the fact that Tom Cruise was cast in the leading role.

In fact, at the time, Anne even went on record and said that producer David Geffen and director Neil Jordan’s choice of casting was rather 'bizarre'. Commenting on the cast of the horror film, Anne said, "The Tom Cruise casting is so bizarre, it’s almost impossible to imagine how it’s going to work. Does Tom Cruise have any idea of what he’s getting into? I’m not sure he does. … His comments on TV that he wanted to do something scary and he loved ‘creature features’ as a kid, well, that didn’t make me feel any better. … the choice is just so bizarre,” she told Movieline in 1994 about Tom being cast as Lestat de Lioncourt.

Anne's disappointment came at a time when other major movie stars like Tom Hanks, Daniel Day-Lewis, Johnny Depp and Jeremy Irons had turned down the role. However, the disappointment did not last for too long as the film opened to largely positive review and was declared a box office hit.

Tom Cruise did great in his part and even received a heartfelt apology from Anne. In fact, the author also published an ad in both Vanity Fair and The New York Times and called the film adaptation “a masterpiece". While Tom Cruise was happy to take on the challenge, Brad Pitt wasn't too keen on playing the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac in the film and tried hard to get out of it. However, it did not happen, and eventually Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise made for a killer combination onscreen.

