Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: 5 films of the actor including Forrest Gump, Cast Away that are worth rewatching

Tom Hanks films have the quality to leave an impact and if you're a fan you'll find yourself marveling his performances even more as you rewatch his films.

Tom Hanks has made a reputation of himself to be one of Hollywood's 'nicest' people. The actor who began acting back in 1979 through smaller roles soon became one of Hollywood's most sought after actors who seemed to impress with every genre ranging from romantic comedy to period dramas. Hanks in his illustrious career has done it all including direction.

As the actor turns 62 on July 9, we take a look at some of his films that have managed to gain iconic status and possibly no fan of Hanks can ever get bored of these films. If there's one thing the pandemic did, it's that it made us put our trust in things that promise some semblance of certainty. Rewatching has been the mainstay of quarantine and considering some countries are still facing shutdowns of cinema halls due to the virus, the streaming platforms have been a much-needed respite.

In honour of the celebration of Hanks' birthday, we take a look at some of his films that will never disappoint you. Despite some of them falling into genres that may come with heavy storylines, there's no denying that rewatching these could make you appreciate Hanks' talent more.

Forrest Gump

Despite the film being a lengthy one, there's no denying that some of the sweetest moments from the film, such as Forrest (Tom Hanks) and Lieutenant Dan's (Gary Sinise) friendship or just some of the iconic lines "Run, Forrest, Run." The film has something to offer for everyone. Streaming on: Netflix.

Cast Away

It's unreal how many of us have found the true meaning of Cast Away amid the pandemic after having to stay isolated from our families and friends. While we may have been lucky to have all the amenities at our expense, there surely did come a moment when you thought of naming your plant 'Wilson.' If you're into survivalist dramas, this one is your pick. Streaming on: Netflix.

Saving Private Ryan

Considered by many to be one of Tom Hanks' best performances, the film stars the actor in the role of a Captain who is leading a group of men beyond enemy lines to recover a paratrooper. The combination of Hanks and Steven Spielberg makes this one an absolute winner. Even during a re-watch, this film will keep you hooked. Streaming on: Prime Video.

Toy Story

It's not all about the physicality of acting for Hanks. The actor does a phenomenal job by just lending his voice too. In the much-loved Toy Story franchise, the actor plays Woody who is not only a favourite character among kids but also adults. For light-hearted entertainment, this franchise can never disappoint. Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar.

You've Got Mail

This one's a classic rom-com and if you're looking for a comfort watch that you can smile through, this Nora Ephron film should be your pick. The cute banter between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's character makes for an adorable watch. You can cruise through this film on a happy note knowing that there's a happily ever after at the end. Streaming on: HBO Max.

Some honourable mentions include other brilliant works of Hanks such as Philadelphia, Catch Me If You Can, Captain Philips and more. Tell us your favourite Tom Hanks flick in comments!

