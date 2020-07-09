Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: When actor admitted Indian films for long were about Big B beating up bad guys

Over the years, apart from giving the audiences several characters to cherish, Tom Hanks has also fondly spoken about the Indian film industry and Bollywood. Read on to know more.

One of Hollywood's finest actors, Tom Hanks, celebrates his 64th birthday today. Over the years, apart from giving the audiences several characters to cherish, Hanks also fondly spoken about the Indian film industry and Bollywood. In fact, his association with late actor Irrfan Khan in 2016's Inferno brought him closer to India's cinema and its experiences. While Hanks had confessed that he was Irrfan's fan, he had also once admitted that for a long time, Hollywood presumed Indian films to be about Amitabh Bachchan thrashing the bad guys.

While Bollywood has come a long way since then, Hanks had once said, "For a lot of years, Indian movies for us were Big B running around in his glasses and beating up bad guys or midgets and stuff like that. We didn't quite understand what was going on. If everyone starts speaking the common language of cinema, it will start representing itself."

He had also added that it is only a matter of time before the West begins to recognise talent from India. "Like the cinema from Japan and China have impacted the entire cinematic narrative of the West like A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon by Ang Lee... Those guys are working in American films now. The fact is that we have not just been able to see films outside of Bollywood for whatever reason, or outside Satyajit Ray's films. But it is only a matter of time because people in the United States see everything...All you have to do is be available," Hanks added.

For the unversed, Tom Hanks' Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump is all set for a Hindi adaptation by . Titled Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and has been shot in multiple locations across India. The Hollywood actor is also amazed by the the films made in India. "The industry in India is sort of like the dream come true. They make a lot of movies, people go to a lot of movies, and there is insatiable appetite for it... I was always amazed at just how dense they were and how they cover more than one genre," Hanks had said.

While Tom Hanks has not yet worked in a Hindi film, back in 2016 he had said that when he does sign a film it will be next level. "It doesn't have to be super spies climbing on the roof of the Taj Mahal or jumping on helicopters to defeat the bad guys. It will be something next level and I look forward to it," the 64-year-old actor had revealed. We hope that day comes sooner than later.

Here's wishing Tom Hanks a very Happy Birthday

