Happy Birthday Tom Holland: 10 Best Movies of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star

It's the day a star was born. On June 1, Hollywood along with millions of fans all around the globe seem to be celebrating the birthday of the popular actor Tom Holland. The 26-year-old started his journey up the ladder of fame when he was 9 and the choreographer from his dance class urged him to audition for Billy Elliot the Musical after working in the play till 2010, Holland made his spectacular movie debut with The Impossible in 2012.

Ever since, the talented and hard-working actor has been lauded for his performances and has also been dubbed as apparently the most popular actor of his generation. With his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the beloved character Spiderman, the actor has reached new highs, especially with his recent release Spider-Man: No Way Home which proved to be the film that broke the curse of the pandemic with millions of movie-watchers showing up to the theatre to experience the iconic movie.

Meanwhile, Holland has maintained his high status as an actor with his next franchise as he joined Uncharted, a movie adaptation of a videogame. The actor has had an explosive year with his releases and as the critics have pointed out will continue to rise higher with his incredible acting prowess and absolutely adorable personality. On that note, to celebrate Tom Holland's 26th birthday scroll down further to swipe through some of his best films so far.

Check out the 10 best movies by Tom Holland below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Passing on this masterpiece is never an option. This third instalment of Holland's Spiderman franchise has been one of the biggest spiderman movies ever. Not only was it a hit because of its explosive plot but the movie also reeled in big numbers as it sought to bring back the two actors who previously played the superhero from Queens. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield blessed fans as they played iconic cameos in the film to help Tom Holland's Spiderman out of his mess. The film brings back many of Maguire's and Garfield's legendary villains and also includes Benedict Cumberbatch's, Doctor Strange. Besides all the male heroes and villains, the film casts Zendaya as Peter Parker's girlfriend MJ and also reprises the role of Aunt May with Marisa Tomei along with Peter's friend Jacob Batalon who revives his role as Ned Leeds, Spiderman's guy in the chair.

Uncharted

Victor "Sully" Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg is a veteran treasure hunter, who recruits criminal Nathan Drake, essayed by Tom Holland, to recover a treasure lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years prior. What begins as a simple robbery for the pair quickly turns into a sprint around the world to reach the reward first before savage Moncada, who feels he and his clan are the rightful owners of the fortune. Nate and Sully have a chance to unearth USD $5 billion in treasure and possibly even Nate's long-lost brother if they can understand the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries but all of this can only happen if they learn to work together.

Cherry

Directed by the Russo brothers, this 2021 crime drama is a heart-wrenching tale about PTSD and addiction that has though not aced with the critics, impressed many viewers who sympathized with Tom Holland's character and the unique flavour of Anthony and Jow Russo's filmmaking. Cherry follows the life of a young man from Ohio who stumbles upon the love of his life only to risk his relationship with her as he journeys through some very drastic and unhinged decisions all the while battling through challenging life circumstances. Holland's character survives through undiagnosed PTSD after he comes back from the army as a war hero. The story is a one-of-a-kind coming of age story that sparks something wild in the viewer as "Cherry" makes damaging decisions in search of purpose and human connection.

Chaos Walking

A Sci-fi adventure based on Patrick Ness' best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, has a star-studded cast including Holland alongside Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Cynthia Erivo and more. The film's mass appeal has made it a big-scorer among the public yet has failed to entice the same excitement in the critics who attributed a pretty low score to the film. Directed by Doug Liman, the film chronicles the story of a fictional land in a distant future where Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) meets Viola (Daisy Ridley) when she accidentally lands on his planet, where all the women have vanished and the men have been affected by "The Noise," a phenomenon that exposes all their thoughts on display. Viola's life is in jeopardy in this perilous environment, and Todd has to uncover his own fortitude and unravel the planet's deepest secrets if he is to save her.

The Devil All the Time

In this Netflix original, Tom Holland proved that any colour of accent works on him as he took on the role of a southern young boy and aced his way through the movie with his southern twang. Directed by Antonio Campos, the film has a stellar cast with Holland taking on the lead role beside, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Harry Melling, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett and many more. This thrilling, masterfully constructed drama, is based on Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel. Nefarious characters converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he combats the forces of evil that endanger him and his family in Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighbouring backwaters, including an unholy pastor (Robert Pattinson), mangled couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and the corrupt sheriff (Sebastian Stan). The film spans the decades between World War II and the Vietnam War, creating a sensuous and terrifying world that contrasts the righteous against the tainted.

The Lost City of Z

The tale in this James Gray production is based on the real-life of Percy Fawcett penned by David Grann in his best-seller. Though Holland is not the lead in this film, the story itself is a winner. Alongside Holland, the film casts Charlie Hunnam in the lead role besides Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Harry Melling, Angus Macfadyen and more. This Holland score was a hit with the critics as most lauded the film and the actors who brought the chilling record to life. Percy Fawcett, a British explorer, ventures into the Amazon at the turn of the twentieth century, where he uncovers traces of a completely undiscovered ancient civilization that may have once populated the land. Despite being mocked by the scientific community, which regards indigenous peoples as barbarians, Fawcett journeys back to his beloved jungle, accompanied by his loyal wife, son, and assistant, in an effort to validate his theory.

In The Heart Of The Sea

Directed by Ron Howard, this 2015 film is a cinematic adaptation of Nathaniel Philbrick's novel of the same name. Starring Holland in the glory of his younger day with the Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, Benjamin Walker, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Riley, Ben Whishaw and more. Crewmen on board the New England ship Essex endure a terrible battle for survival in 1820 when a whale of colossal size and power hits with fury, destroying their vessel and abandoning them stranded in the water. Faced with storms, malnutrition, terror, and misery, the survivors are forced to do the unfathomable in order to survive. Though the film did not garner much praise from critics or gather enormous numbers at the box office, the film has taken a sweet spot in the heart of those who connected with the utter desperation and madness of the story.

Locke

Starting with his first-ever voice role in Steven Knight's Locke, though Holland only had a small role in the film and never actually shows his face on the screen, the film's brilliance can not be overlooked. This drama-thriller is absolutely a one-man show as Tom Hardy takes on the role of the lead character and carries the film on his back. After leaving a construction job at a vital time and driving to London to be around for the birth of the child conceived after a one-night encounter, a man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels in one car throughout the course of the whole movie. Exceptionally thrilling, the film has been lauded for its direction by critics and has remained a masterstroke by the filmmaker.

The Impossible

Holland's first cinematic role was surely one of his bests, as the actor slayed his role in the film alongside Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and more. Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor), and their three sons begin their winter holiday in Thailand in December 2004. The lovely holiday, however, is turned into an unfathomable horror the day after Christmas, when a horrific rumble emerges from the watery depths, trailed by a torrent of hideous black water that engulfs everything within its path. Maria and her family are in the midst of their darkest moments, yet unexpected acts of generosity and bravery helped to alleviate their fear.

Onward

Tom Holland's big Pixar break came up as the actor sought to play in this iconic family adventure beside his Avengers: End Game co-star Chris Pratt. The animated tale follows Ian and Barley, two teenage elf brothers, who set off on a mystical adventure to share one more day with their deceased father. Their trip is loaded with cryptic maps, insurmountable challenges, and unbelievable revelations, just like any good adventure. When Mom learns that her sons have gone away, she joins forces with the fabled manticore to bring them back home.

