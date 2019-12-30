Happy Birthday V: Jin, Suga, RM, J Hope and ARMY colour Twitter with purple love to celebrate Taehyung's day

Paint our Monday purple for it is V's birthday. Taehyung's birthday led to Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope joining K-Pop fans aka ARMY to wish the BTS singer on Twitter.

It is officially Taehyung day today. The BTS member turns 24 years today, December 30. The ARMY has assembled to celebrate BTS member V's birthday on social media. From #HappyTaehyungDay to #HappyVDay, Twitter is flooded with different hashtags to celebrate his birthday. But it wasn't just the fandom celebrating V's birthday. BTS members Jin, Suga, RM and J Hope took to BTS' official Twitter handle to wish the star. They shared unseen photos with the birthday boy and penned heartwarming messages for the singer.

“Happy birthday, winter bear #TaehyungBirthdayCongrats,” RM tweeted, as per translation, referring to his song Winter Bear released this year. “Taehyung-ah, who’s so funny these days, happy birthday #TaehyungBirthdayCongrats #ItsSugaHyung #HisSenseOfHumourHasSharpened #TheLaughterChiefOfOurVillage,” Suga tweeted. "Happy birthday to you," Jimin tweeted.

The pictures were taken on different occasions and different parts of the world.

Check out BTS members wishing V on his birthday below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS in the next Kingsman movie? Mark Millar wants a song by K Pop band in new Kingsman movie & ARMY loses it

Read More