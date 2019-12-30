Happy Birthday V: Jin, Suga, RM, J Hope and ARMY colour Twitter with purple love to celebrate Taehyung's day
It is officially Taehyung day today. The BTS member turns 24 years today, December 30. The ARMY has assembled to celebrate BTS member V's birthday on social media. From #HappyTaehyungDay to #HappyVDay, Twitter is flooded with different hashtags to celebrate his birthday. But it wasn't just the fandom celebrating V's birthday. BTS members Jin, Suga, RM and J Hope took to BTS' official Twitter handle to wish the star. They shared unseen photos with the birthday boy and penned heartwarming messages for the singer.
“Happy birthday, winter bear #TaehyungBirthdayCongrats,” RM tweeted, as per translation, referring to his song Winter Bear released this year. “Taehyung-ah, who’s so funny these days, happy birthday #TaehyungBirthdayCongrats #ItsSugaHyung #HisSenseOfHumourHasSharpened #TheLaughterChiefOfOurVillage,” Suga tweeted. "Happy birthday to you," Jimin tweeted.
The pictures were taken on different occasions and different parts of the world.
Check out BTS members wishing V on his birthday below:
생일축하해 윈터베어 #태형생일ㅊㅋ pic.twitter.com/S3zzju18LA
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2019
세젤잘 우리 태형이 생일추카아아아해#HappyTaehyungDay #HappyVDay #태형생일ᄎᄏ pic.twitter.com/yCtxLWCFN5
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2019
생일 진심으로 축하해☺️#JIMIN#태형생일ㅊㅋ#탄이아빠맞네 pic.twitter.com/rfGoJMjUpo
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2019
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: BTS in the next Kingsman movie? Mark Millar wants a song by K Pop band in new Kingsman movie & ARMY loses it
Add new comment