Happy Birthday Vanessa Hudgens: Check out the top 10 moments of Gabriella from High School Musical

Gabriella Montez aka Vanessa Hudgens turns 31. Check out the top 10 moments from High School Musical.

Today 14 December marks as Vanessa Hudgens 31st birthday. Vanessa Hudgens is known for playing the role of Gabriella in the Disney’s original High School Musical film series. She has also released some songs in her Disney era and she has also sung songs for the movies. She mentioned her movie High School Musical in her music video of the song ‘Lay with Me.’ Vanessa Hudgens also made appearances on TV shows The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Drake & Josh.

Vanessa Hudgens has also been the executive producer of her recent movie. Her upcoming movie is the third installment to the Bad Boys for Life film series. High School Musical series is a three movie series; the first set around the time of new year, second around the time of the summer vacation and third of the characters graduating from high school. She played the love interest of Zac Efron’s character, Troy Bolton.

Here are the top 10 Gabriella Montez moments:

1] Gabriella reading a book at a New Year's party

via GIPHY

She just wanted to read a book in peace but her mother sent her to the New Year’s party. But she spoke for every introvert out there who just want to peacefully read books.

2] Start of something new

via GIPHY

This made every fan want to go to a party with karaoke and find their soulmate!

3] Somehow she managed to look beautiful in a lab coat

via GIPHY

Gabriella and Troy had to take part in their respective competitions. With Gabriella in a science competition, she had to wear a lab coat and somehow managed to pull the lab coat look off.

4] The Classic Troy and Gabriella look

via GIPHY

The three movies have this scene where both of them look at each other adorably while in class.

5] The iconic break up scene

via GIPHY

She broke up with him through a song!

6] She called out Sharpay for trying to ruin her vacation

via GIPHY

Someone finally stood up to Sharpay and made her see what kind of a person she was being.

7] Gabriella shows up for the song ‘Everyday’

via GIPHY

Troy got a surprise when she showed up after everything that had happened making her comeback and that she had accepted his apology.

8] When she gives Troy ‘the look’

via GIPHY

The look would be defined as Gabriella telling Troy to give in to be a part of the Musical. That moment is so adorable when Troy says yes.

9] When she teaches Troy to waltz

via GIPHY

The song ‘Can I Have This Dance’ is Gabriella teaching Troy how to waltz.

10] She chose her career instead of a guy

via GIPHY

Even though she loved Troy, she wanted to be in the college she had dreamed of all her life.

Also Read: VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens relives her High School Musical days by singing Breaking Free & we can't keep calm

What are your favourite Gabriella Montez moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More