Happy Birthday Yeontan: When BTS singer V's adorable pet dog danced to Mic Drop courtesy J Hope

Three years ago, Yeontan wagged his tail and walked into BTS singer V's life. After he was introduced at Jin's birthday in 2017, the adorable little pet has given several memorable moments.

It has been three years since Kim Yeontan walked into BTS singer V's life. The black and tan Pomeranian dog turns three today and we cannot stop gushing over numerous adorable moments he and Taehyung have given us. From aww-worthy videos to photos that eventually became our wallpapers, the pooch and the singer have been showering us with happy moments for three years now. However, fans would agree that one of the best moments featuring the cute pooch came courtesy J-Hope.

The moment was captured in BTS' movie Burn The Stage: The Movie. The docu-movie gave the ARMY a behind-the-scenes at the band's 2017 The Wings Tour. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were a treat to watch, on and off the stage! During the movie, there was a quick cameo of TaeTae's adorable pet. In the scene, Kookie was seen begging Yeontan to not pee on the couch. However, Yeontan went on to do just that and JK had to clean up the couch.

While the Still With You crooner was occupied with that, Hobi quickly picked Yeontan up and made him dance to Mic Drop. "How you think 'bout that? How you think 'bout that?," Hoseok sang while making Yeontan dance. The adorable moment was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of the movie. ARMY members shared the moment on Twitter to celebrate Yeontan's birthday. You can check it out here:

I bet this is the cutest 'DID you see my bag' you'll ever hear

pic.twitter.com/agAzhVtAbd — bts hot100 #1 (@ARMY_bp05) January 18, 2019

What was your favourite Yeontan moment? Let us know in the comments below. And if you are anything like us, who cannot get the catchphrase, "Did you see my bag, did you see my bag", out of your heads, check out the Mic Drop song below:

