Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: 5 One Direction songs that showed off the Pillowtalk singer's otherworldly vocals

And just like that, Zayn Malik has turned a year older! The former One Direction member, who is now enjoying a solo career, is known for his heavenly, transformative vocals that had Directioners and ZStans going gaga over the now 29-year-old musician. After being coaxed into The X Factor's audition by his doting mother Trisha Malik, Zayn's entire life would change as he'd be put into a band called One Direction with four other aspiring, talented singers; Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

One Direction would then go on to release five chart-topping albums (Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made in the A.M.), four of which Malik was a big part of. From his teen years, the Pillowtalk singer's vocal prowess was unmatchable and it made so much sense that the concluding heavy notes would be bestowed upon him for most 1D songs. Whether it be his angelic, romantic falsetto in You & I or his deep, flirty baritone voice in No Control, the To Begin Again crooner is indeed a master when it comes to singing.

On the occasion of Zayn Malik's 29th birthday, here are 5 One Direction songs where the singer's otherworldly vocals took centre stage:

You & I

Summer Love

No Control

I Want

Right Now

Which is your favourite One Direction song featuring Zayn Malik's honey vocals being shown off? Share your personal picks alongside your lovely birthday messages for Zayn with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Happy Birthday, Zayn Malik!

Meanwhile, you can relive some cherished One Direction memories when Zayn Malik was there for his bandmates during touchy incidents. Just head on to our ALSO READ link below to deep dive.

