Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: A look at the singer's biggest hits

Zain Javadd Malik, popularly known as Zayn Malik is one of the biggest British singers and songwriters. Formerly a member of the fan-favorite five-member British-Irish boy band One Direction, the singing sensation has also given a number of solo hits as well. One Direction consisted of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson along with Zayn Malik. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Zayn Malik turned 30 and his birthday makes the perfect time to look back at his top solo hits. The artist has given a number of fan-favorite solo tracks and in fact won accolades like the American Music Award and an MTV Video Music Award, among several others. As a matter of fact, Zayn is the only musician to have won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year more than once.

To celebrate the artist’s 30th birthday, let us go through the perfect little curation of the top solo hits by Zayn Malik that are absolute masterpieces. 1. Let Me Zayn’s song Let me was in the headlines because the song was released right after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. In fact, fans even insinuated the lyrics were about the Zayn-Gigi relationship. Let Me is one of the most-loved Zayn Malik songs that attempts to explain to his future lady that if she picks him he will love her and care for her as no one else could. The song is definitely a love anthem.

2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Another masterpiece delivered by Zayn Malik was his song titled I Don’t Wanna Live Forever. The song was first released for the second Fifty Shades movie, Fifty Shades Darker, and grabbed a lot of attention. Zayn Malik’s and Taylor Swift's vocals together definitely made fans hungry for more. The hit song not only was nominated for nine prestigious awards that included Grammy, Teen Choice award, and even Brit but managed to win four awards including the MTV Video Music Award for best collaboration.

3. Dusk Till Dawn Another Zayn Malik song that dominated the number charts was Dusk Till Dawn. The dreamy song was a smashing hit, right from the lyrics to the vocals, the song is a masterpiece. Another extraordinary element in the song is Sia’s collaboration. The song gained popularity when it was included in the trailer for a 2017 movie titled The Mountain Between Us. Also, Dusk Till Dawn was the first official music video to surpass the billion mark on YouTube.

4. Pillowtalk (Mind Of Mine) This song holds a special place in the hearts of Zayn Malik’s fans as it was his first song following his split with One Direction and the beginning of his solo singing career. The song was an immediate success. The seductive music and a trippy video paired with Malik’s powerful vocals and Gigi’s face made the song an ultimate hit. The salacious song features elements of lovemaking and warzone in the most dreamy way possible.

5. Vibez Another song that definitely was a highlight of Zayn’s career was his solo song titled Vibez. The song features the protagonist begging his partner to stay. Fans insinuated the song was about the supermodel Gigi Hadid and their relationship. This Zayn song features chilled-out beats and catchy lyrics.

6. Entertainer This soothing track by Zayn Malik is why we love his work. The Zayn song titled Entertainer features his experiences with his lover who is an entertainer. The video of the song features Sofia Jamora and fans noticed she bears a strong resemblance to Zayn’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Fans also assumed Entertainer was a sequel to another one of Zayn Malik's songs titled Let Me.

