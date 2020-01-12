Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Pillow Talk with Gigi Hadid to Let Me, 5 songs of ex One Direction singer to listen

Our Sunday plans are looking at just one direction: Zayn Malik. The former One Direction singer celebrates his 27th birthday today, January 12, and we are setting up our own Zayn Malik playlist.

Bring out the birthday cake and light up those fancy birthday candles for we are celebrating Zayn Malik's birthday. The former One Direction singer turns 27 today, January 12, and the fandom is taking to social media to ring in his birthday in their own ways. From artworks to the warmest wishes, social media is flooded with messages for Malik. We decided to curate a list of songs that you could hear on loop today and join in Malik's birthday celebrations.

After his exit from One Direction, Malik has released a slew of songs that have topped the musical charts. While we have picked out songs from his musical career post his 1D split, we couldn't curate a playlist without at least one mention from the time he was still with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne.

Check out five of Zayn Malik's songs to celebrate his 27th birthday:

Pillow Talk:

I Don't Wanna Live Forever:

Dusk Till Dawn:

Let Me:

Story of My Life:

Zayn has been missing in action for a while now. The singer made the headlines for the sale of his SoHo house. He bought the bachelor pad for $10.61 million in March 2018, shortly after he first broke up with Gigi Hadid. The singer put the house on sale for $10.8 million in July but the sealed the deal at $9.45 million in December. Apart from his house, he also left tongues wagging when his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid posted a picture of a dish she made using his mother's recipe. Fans were convinced that Gigi and Zayn might be getting back together. Read all about it here: Gigi Hadid sparks reunion rumours with ex BF Zayn Malik in latest Instagram post; sends fans into a tizzy

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More