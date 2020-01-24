Happy Lunar New Year 2020: BTS' Jungkook, Suga, V & others mark the year of the rat in quirky ways; See PHOTOS

Chinese New Year 2020 and Lunar New Year 2020 fall on the same day this year. BTS singers RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V took to social media to wish the ARMY on the occasion. Check out the pictures.

January 25, 2020, marks the Lunar New Year in Korea and Chinese New Year in China. Although the two might be different, the dates usually fall on the same day almost every year. The new year in the countries paves the way for the year of the rat. While fans have already begun celebrations by sending each other messages and love, BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and V took to social media to share photos with a quirky rat animation on their faces.

The seven-member band was seen sporting rat ears with 2020 drawn between the two. While RM, Taehyung, Kookie and Jimin were seen flaunting their rat ears, Suga, Jin and J-Hope turned up the quirk quotient with the help of a rat emoji placed on their noses. They shared the photos on BTS' official Facebook account and wished the ARMY.

Check out the photos below:

BTS has a busy week ahead. The K-Pop band is all set to perform at the 62 Grammy Awards this weekend. This would be the first time the international band will be performing at the Grammys. The seven-member team will be performing on January 26. After this, BTS is set to perform at iHeartRadio LIVE on January 27. Followed by which they will perform their new single Black Swan on The Late Late Night Show With James Corden.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2020: BTS & Taylor Swift reunion likely, K Pop singers could share the frame with Beyonce; here's how

Read More