Haran Coben’s Shelter online: Where to watch the new series? Release date, streaming details and more

Get ready for another adventurous series that’s filled with lots of twists and turns: Harlan Coben’s Shelter. Prime Video is a popular platform that hosts fascinating dramas, alongside its expanding library of original content and range of films. This week, a noteworthy addition to its lineup of series is Harlan Coben's Shelter, which marks the renowned mystery writer’s debut collaboration with Prime Video. Here are all the details about this series.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Story Plot

Along with his newfound companions, Mickey tries to delve deeper into Kasselton's secrets, to unearth unsettling truths that challenge the town's mystery behind disappearances. According to Synopsis: "Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey.”

"Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community."

The whole series centers around Mickey Bolitar (played by Jaden Michael), who relocates to the suburban town of Kasselton, New Jersey, with his aunt following his father's sudden demise. The plot takes a turn as a fellow new girl vanishes, leading Mickey to find out the truth about her mysterious disappearance. Could his quest for the truth also unveil long-hidden secrets about the town and his own complex family history? The show's synopsis hints at a hidden underbelly beneath Kasselton's grand façade, where the roots of decades-old disappearances, deaths, and legends lie.

Harlan COben’s Shelter: Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

Harlan Coben's Shelter is set to premiere on Prime Video, debuting the first three episodes on Friday, August 18, 2023. Subsequent episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis, each Friday, until the final episode airs on Friday, September 22.

The cast of Harlan Coben's Shelter boasts emerging stars, led by Jaden Michael, known for his prominent role in Netflix's Colin in Black and White. In this Ava DuVernay drama series, Michael takes on the challenging role of Colin Kaepernick, followed by Jaden Michael in the role of Mickey Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell, Abby Corrigan bringing life to Ema Winslow, and many more.

Here is a sneak peek into the first look at the upcoming adventures of Mickey and his newfound group of friends: Harlan Coben's Shelter. Watch here.

