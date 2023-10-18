'Hard to let go of your desire...': When Anne Hathaway got candid about the negative reaction to her winning an Oscar

Anne Hathaway is a celebrated actress with a remarkable list of awards to her name. Her versatile talent and compelling performances have earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Misérables. She has also received acclaim through a Golden Globe Award for Rachel Getting Married and a Primetime Emmy for her voice work in The Simpsons. Anne's ability to convey depth and emotion in her characters has garnered her widespread recognition, making her a respected and accomplished figure in the world of entertainment, celebrated for her dedication to her craft.

Anne Hathaway's response to negative reaction to winning Oscar

Back in 2015, when Anne Hathaway won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Misérables in 2013, she got candid in one of the interviews with The New York Times Magazine and opened up about the negative reaction to her winning Oscar. When the interviewer asked her, “There was a strong, negative reaction after you won your Oscar. In a recent interview for Elle U.K., you said, “As with anything difficult, eventually its purpose revealed itself, and I found it ultimately very liberating.” What was its purpose?”

Hathaway responded, “Self-acceptance. If you’re not someone who has a natural and effortless love for yourself, it’s hard to let go of your desire to please other people, and that’s really not an ingredient for a happy life.”

Anne Hathaway on loving somebody else on set

During the interview, Hathaway was asked if it feels “strange to play a character falling in love with somebody else in front of your new husband,” to which she replied, “We’ve been together for six years, so we’re pretty well versed on that dynamic. It was more about putting [my co-star] Johnny Flynn at ease. Because all of a sudden, he has a love scene with the producer’s wife — also a producer.”

